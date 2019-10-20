Brexit will happen on October 31 despite PM’s unsigned delay request, UK says

Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite an unsigned letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by his opponents to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay, the government said on Sunday.
