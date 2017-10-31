Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bri-Chem Announces Agreements for Extension and Increase of Its Senior Banking Facility and Refinancing of its Subordinated Debt

Bri-Chem Announces Agreements for Extension and Increase of Its Senior Banking Facility and Refinancing of its Subordinated Debt

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bri-Chem Corp. (“Bri-Chem” or “Company”) (TSX:BRY), a leading North American wholesale distributor and manufacturer of oil and gas drilling fluids is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) to increase and extend the term of its Asset Based Lending Facility (“ABL Facility”) and has also reached an agreement to refinance its current subordinate debt loan with a new five year term loan with a Toronto based mid-market term debt lender.

Closing of the new ABL Facility and the refinancing of the subordinate debt loan are expected to occur concurrently on or about November 6, 2017, subject to final closing conditions.  In the meantime, the maturity date of the existing ABL Facility has been extended to November 15, 2017 in order to allow sufficient time to meet such closing conditions.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 28 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem’s website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Jason Theiss
Bri-Chem Corp.
CFO
T: (780) 571-8587
E: [email protected]

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.