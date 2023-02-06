Technology and security solutions veteran recognized for the second year running amid global expansion of company’s channel partner program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Brian Costello, Vice President, Global Channels on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

“ZeroFox’s partners are a key asset in extending our ability to empower organizations to stay ahead of external cyberattacks, and we’re pleased with the recent growth of our Global Partner Program via equitable, transparent relationships with key industry players,” said Costello. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for the second year running, which speaks volumes about the channel partner team’s continued commitment and becoming a partner-first organization focused on long-term successful joint business growth.”

Over the last year, ZeroFox expanded its Global Partner Program with a particular focus on Europe, APAC and LATAM. ZeroFox acquired several new revenue-generating partners, helping to reach deeper into target verticals and grow market share.

“External cyber threats are a top concern for many companies amid the explosion of digital channels that businesses rely on today, and we’re proud to partner with more organizations to expand protection against these threats,” said James C. Foster, Founder and CEO of ZeroFox. “By strengthening the program over the past year, our partners are growing in accordance with company strategy – many of them can now independently represent ZeroFox in the market today and require less time on training and enablement. We consider partner organizations an integral part of the ZeroFox team, and are glad to have found mutual value in working together.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

ZeroFox Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com