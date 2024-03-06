This leadership advancement reflects the company’s commitment to exceptional client service and market expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance is excited to announce the promotion of industry veteran, Brian Culp, to Executive Vice President of Sales and Client Services. With over 15 years of experience in software and client relationship management and 7 years with OPTIZMO, Culp’s new role fortifies the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer support and expanding its market reach.

Culp has been instrumental in developing OPTIZMO’s industry-leading client support team, while also focusing on growing the client base and optimizing client retention. As the key point of contact for many long-term clients, Culp has consistently worked to enhance the customer experience at OPTIZMO, guiding clients from initial onboarding and training to providing outstanding ongoing support.

Commenting on his new role, Culp shared, “I’m thrilled and honored to step into this position and continue to build on our success as a company. I look forward to continuing to cultivate the invaluable relationships with our clients and partners, as without them we would not be where we are today, and I’m incredibly grateful for our talented team and their shared dedication.”

His tenure in the industry is marked by a deep understanding of the complexities of email/sms compliance and a dedicated focus on technology-enabled solutions. Brian is based in the coastal city of Charleston SC, working alongside Jake Dearstyne, OPTIZMO’s CRO. Prior to OPTIZMO, Brian worked in a variety of different technology-driven industries focused on new client growth, client retention, and product development. When not advocating for the power of the OPTIZMO platform, he enjoys family time and the pursuit of the perfect wave.

“Brian’s elevation is a testament to his outstanding contributions and our confidence in his vision for sales and client services. His leadership and drive are invaluable as we continue to evolve with the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing.” – Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO

If you’d like to learn more about Brian and the rest of the OPTIZMO team, visit their website here.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Tom Wozniak

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]