Brian Glahn Joins Anexinet’s Executive Team as President, Infrastructure/Cloud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brian Glahn, President of Infrastructure and Cloud, Anexinet

Anexinet hires Brian Glahn as President of Infrastructure and Cloud. Glahn’s charter is to accelerate the company’s Infrastructure, Cloud, managed, and automation services growth through mergers and acquisitions as well as organic activities.

Glahn’s M&A and Operating Expertise is Perfectly Aligned with Anexinet’s Strategic Growth Plans

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Glahn as President of Infrastructure and Cloud. Glahn’s charter is to accelerate the company’s Infrastructure, Cloud, Managed, and Automation Services growth through mergers and acquisitions as well as via organic activities.

“Brian Glahn is a well-respected market veteran who brings extensive leadership experience in guiding companies towards new growth and market opportunities,” said Anexinet CEO, Todd Pittman. “We look forward to leveraging his passion and cross-functional skills to enhance Anexinet’s revenue and scale our offerings.”

Glahn boasts over twenty years of experience—with more than a decade as President and CEO within the infrastructure, value-added reseller, and services industries. Prior to joining Anexinet, he served as President and CEO of CXTEC (DBA Atlantix Global Systems) and the Atlantix division of Presidio Network Solutions. In addition, Glahn has served on the board of directors for multiple technology, financial services, and consulting firms.

“Even in these challenging times, Anexinet has achieved notable growth while solidifying its reputation as a premier organization that truly impacts business performance through skilled digital transformations,” Glahn said. “I look forward to working directly with the Anexinet team as we continue to drive value for our customers, vendors, and partners.”

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fe298d8-790e-485c-b362-83116061489e

