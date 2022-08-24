Breaking News
Brian Lozell Joins Associa Chicagoland Leadership Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brian Lozell, Vice President

Associa Chicagoland
Associa Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana regions, is pleased to announce that Brian Lozell has joined the company’s leadership team as vice president. In this capacity, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the downtown Chicagoland office while helping to develop strategy and support client growth.

Lozell joins the company with nearly 30 years’ experience in the property management sector. He specializes in the management of condominiums, co-operatives, and homeowners associations. Prior to joining Associa, Lozell served as director of corporate business development for the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®). He previously worked as a senior director of condominium management with a large regional management company in the Chicagoland area.

Lozell obtained his CPM® designation through IREM® in 2012 and has been actively involved with IREM® at the chapter and national levels for more than 15 years.  He was president of the IREM® Chicago chapter in 2016 and has served at the national level on the Student & Academic Outreach Advisory Board, the Legislative and Public Policy Committee, and the Ethics Committee. In addition, he is a former chairman of the Ethics Appeal Board.

Lozell is currently an IREM® Instructor, ethics facilitator, and adjunct professor at Roosevelt University’s Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate. He holds a BSBA degree in Business Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from the University of Central Florida.

“Brian Lozell is a highly respected industry leader with a wealth of property management experience,” said Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, LCM, Associa Chicagoland vice president of business development. “His industry expertise and deep knowledge of the local market will prove invaluable to our future growth initiatives in the Chicagoland region.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

