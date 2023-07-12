Brick Carton Packaging Market Research Report Information By End Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Chemicals, and Others), By Material (Uncoated Paperboard, Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Aluminum), By Type (Cut, Straw Hole, Clip, Twist, and King Twist), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032

New York (US), July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brick Carton Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Brick Carton Packaging Market Information by End Use Industry, Material, Type, and Region – Forecast till 2032″, The brick carton packaging market will go from USD 10.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.4 Billion by 2032, and see expansion at a rate of 4.80% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Market Synopsis

Brick carton packaging comes in either a square or rectangular shape and is composed of low-density polyethylene, paperboard, or aluminium. There are various sizes and closure options for brick carton packaging. Over other packaging options, brick carton packing typically offers advantages including a longer shelf life, easier storage, and optimal usefulness.

One of the main areas of focus for brick carton packaging market participants continues to be sustainability. For instance, Vinçotte, a renowned assessment organisation, recently awarded Tetra Pak, a leading provider of brick carton packaging solutions, the highest class of certification in the sustainable packaging category for its brick carton packaging solution of Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap 30.

Brick carton packaging can keep the products healthy without the use of any additives or preservatives, which again benefits the company by cutting production costs. Businesses are producing brick carton packaging that adheres to ergonomic standards including one-stop packing service, high energy efficiency, low emissions, and environmental protection.

Products made with brick cartons that follow the aforementioned rules may be referred to as having green packaging. Utilising aseptic packaging technology is one of the newest trends in the brick carton packaging sector. An aseptic package is sterilised before the UHT (ultra-high temperature) treated food is added. The brick carton packaging market is growing as a result of this technology’s ability to generate items that are as shelf-stable as feasible.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11846



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent manufacturers of brick carton packaging products include

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Shanghai Skylong Aspetic Package Material Co. Ltd.

International Paper

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Elopak AS

Reynolds Group Holdings

Sealed Air

Saxon Packaging Limited

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 15.4 Billion CAGR 4.80% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered End Use Industry, Material, Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rapid urbanization and a need for cardboard packaging that is environmentally friendly





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Brick Carton Packaging:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/brick-carton-packaging-market-11846



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The leading demand for containers with a capacity of less than 250 ml, which will account for more than two-fifths of total sales volume by the end of 2032, has been linked to changing consumer lifestyles and rising demand for single servings.

The rising economies of the Asia Pacific, which are anticipated to experience a strong CAGR in terms of volume by 2028, are where the majority of the demand for brick carton packaging solutions is expected to stay concentrated. The sales volume of brick carton packaging are anticipated to surpass 1,700,000 tons by the end of 2032, with Greater China and India being the most attractive markets and accounting for the highest share of the total APEJ’s sales volume. This is due to the improving economic climate and growing demand for innovative food and beverage packaging solutions.

Manufacturers are maximizing their shelf appeal by leveraging the “billboard effect” to enhance shelf visibility and overall sales. Because purchases are made in-store, increasing the shelf effect has a direct impact on overall sales. Brick carton packaging with high-quality printing and brand names on every side helps manufacturers create a billboard appearance.

Additionally, as beautiful color patterns and a variety of finishes help brand owners get greater consumer traction in comparison to analog techniques, digital printing is gaining traction in the brick carton packaging business.

Equipment advancements to increase the speed and total production of packaging have been sparked by the significant demand for brick carton packaging. Because packing technology is so adaptable, producers have been able to meet consumer demand for a wide range of forms and closing options in the brick carton packaging industry. Automation, user-friendly human-machine interfaces (HMI), toolless equipment, self-learning, self-monitoring, and robotics are a few examples of equipment developments that have improved productivity overall.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/11846



Market Restraints:

The complexity of the overall system makes production expensive, which raises the production cost. This would result in a drop in the demand for brick carton packing, limiting the rate of market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Globally and regionally, the development of COVID has had a significant negative impact on humans, as evidenced by the rising death rate. The development of the market for brick carton packaging has been limited by this. For the sake of the country’s security, the government has imposed a lockdown in several areas, however, this has significantly impacted the manufacturing of packaging materials. When things return to normal, the market will do the same. Also, the government has enacted laws requiring people to keep their distance from one another and wear masks and gloves. The packing materials’ arrival was delayed as a result of the supply chain’s deterioration. It also interfered with the materials’ accessibility.

Market Segmentation

By End-User

Food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemicals, and others are included in the segmentation of the brick carton packaging market based on end-use industry. In 2022, the global market was dominated by the food and beverage sector. This is due to the rising demand for beverages, dairy beverages, etc.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/11846



By Packaging Material

Uncoated paperboard, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and aluminum are the materials included in the segmentation of the brick carton packaging market by material. In 2022, the Brick Carton Packaging Market was dominated by the uncoated paperboard category. A number of causes, including a rise in demand for packaging solutions made of sophisticated, long-lasting materials, as well as a longer shelf life and food product safety, have contributed to the expansion.

By Packaging Type

Depending on the type, the Brick Carton Packaging Market is segmented into cut, straw hole, clip, twist, and king twist. In 2022, the cut segment dominated the whole market. This can be explained by the growth in demand for brick carton packaging brought on by the rising popularity of different types of beverages.

Regional Insights

By 2022, North America had captured a commanding share of 45.80% of the worldwide market. The demand for appropriate beverage packaging and the growing popularity of takeout meals are both expected to assist the market for liquid packaging cartons. The expansion of the region over the predicted period will also be aided by the growth of the food and beverage industry, an increase in FMCG, and technological advancements in the packaging industry. Additionally, the North American brick carton packaging industry is led by the United States, while Canada is touted to see the quickest expansion.

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , by Market Research Future:

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Research Report Information By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others), By Application (Excavation & Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Tunneling, Material Handling, Recycling & Waste Management), By End User (Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Pervious Pavement Market Research Report Information By Materials (Pervious Concrete, Porous Asphalt, Interlocking Concrete Pavers), By Design (Hydrological, Structural), By Applications (Hardscape, Floors) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

Telehandler Market Research Report Information By Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3.1 to 4 tons, 4.1 to 5 tons), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com