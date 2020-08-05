Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning Announces Inclusion in Google’s Small Business Supplier Diversity Program

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning, an online STEAM educational resource for children in grades 1-4, announces it has been approved to do business with Google’s Small Business Supplier Diversity Program. The Supplier Diversity Program will enable every Googler buyer to find and connect with suppliers like Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning.

Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning is a new initiative created by Bricks 4 Kidz, a children’s educational company that has been teaching the concepts of STEAM education for over 11 years in locations around the globe. Spurred by the pandemic, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning was born out of necessity to keep kids learning and building as they strive to reach academic milestones, all while using building blocks to increase subject matter retention and enjoyment. Highlights of the program include the hands-on learning aspect as well as customized educational content and partner resources such as Fuel Education.

“This partnership will change the way people will look at our education business. It makes our brand more visible and gains the recognition we deserve,” stated Christopher Rego, CEO of Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning and parent company Creative Learning Corporation.

Google Supplier Diversity Program was launched in 2014 to ensure that its staff had the ability to search large and small vendors when purchasing products or services. The tool it developed has helped Google employees create relationships with small businesses, defined as U.S.-based companies with $15 million or less in annual revenue and 50 or fewer employees. Google supplier diversity program bridges the digital divide and makes the web more accessible to people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs for more than 11 years. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.