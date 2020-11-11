Bricks 4 Kidz Franchise Announces Global Expansions and Strategic Growth Plan

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of the STEAM-based educational franchise Bricks 4 Kidz, announces the brand’s expansion with new territories for 2020 in Poland, Australia, France, Ireland and New Zealand.

Jarek Nadstazik, master franchisor of Poland, France and Switzerland, stated, “In spite of the difficult time caused by Covid-19, the verified value of the network and the best partners are even more determined and motivated to run a business with us. It has also shown us the need to develop and change the existing business model to be better prepared and ready for a strong future, which will be back for sure.”

Bricks 4 Kidz is a global leader in STEAM educational programming and entertainment. In addition to the new expansions, the company also announced its strategic growth plan moving into 2021, which includes an aggressive development focus on areas throughout the US, Canada, and the international marketplace.

“Becoming a Bricks 4 Kidz franchise owner allows greater control of your financial destiny, and we offer so many various channels to reach the marketplace. With people looking for new career opportunities, the Bricks 4 Kidz business is a great match for someone wanting a better work/life balance and a career they control,” stated Natalie Frailey, Director of Franchise Operations. “We are focused on expanding the brand and partnering with entrepreneurs who see the opportunities ahead.”

In March, the company quickly pivoted to offer franchisees and customers a selection of online virtual programming including the addition of Scratch programming, online virtual building, and artificial intelligence. The company also launched an online subscription program, www.bricks4kidzelearn.com. The traditional business model offering summer camps, after school programs, in-school workshops, birthday parties, and other special events are still the company’s primary focus, but this crucial addition of the virtual component has allowed the company to evolve with recent changes in the market due to Covid-19.

“We remain focused on what we do best….offering powerful technology-driven 21st Century STREAM programming skills to children between the ages of 3-13…all while making learning fun,” stated Chris Rego, CEO of CLC. “Whether it’s through an after- school program or online class, students love engaging and learning with LEGO(R) Bricks.”

Bricks 4 Kidz has opportunities for qualified franchise owners to join the growing brand in markets throughout the US, Canada, and internationally. We are looking for owners that have a net worth of at least $150K and liquid capital of $85K. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Bricks 4 Kidz, please visit www.bricks4kidz.com.

About Creative Learning Corporation

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

For more information, please contact Natalie Frailey, [email protected]