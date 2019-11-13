BRICS leaders rail against ‘bullying’ protectionism

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticized what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend.
