Ushering in a New Era of Regional Retailer and Advertiser Collaboration

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridg, a division of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), today announced the launch of Rippl, a data and media network, in order to unlock collaborative and profitable retail media partnerships for regional retailers and advertisers.

Powered by Bridg’s unique identity resolution technology, Rippl is built to amplify and enrich regional retailers’ first party data so that advertisers can access a national footprint of individual shoppers characterized by both scale and enhanced insights.

Rippl provides a single point of access to anonymized shopper profiles enriched with SKU-level data across retailers. Working with our campaign partner Universal Media Inc. (UMI), Rippl is designed to enable advertisers to leverage these unique insights, create tailored audiences and execute unified campaigns spanning multiple retailers. Advertisers can consistently and transparently measure the real impact on sales, aiming to deliver a new level of accountability to campaigns.

Rippl’s advantages are also intended to extend to retailers. Increased campaign investment, new monetization opportunities in both data and media, and refined synergies in partner collaboration encompassing trade and media spend, product innovation, and messaging are all part of Rippl’s value proposition.

“Historically, regional retailers have struggled to capture advertiser investment given a lack of first party data scale, while advertisers have wasted resources on non-verified modeled audiences and aggregated data. In an economic environment where every dollar counts, we knew there was a need and the means to drive enhanced collaboration between regional retailers and advertisers, producing significant improvements in ROI for both parties,” said Amit Gupta, Cardlytics Chief Operating Officer & Bridg GM.

“Rippl is a game-changing introduction to the market that gives our advertiser partners a level of granularity and transparency to their shopper data that is far beyond what they are receiving from their existing investments in retail data and media,” said Tom Henry, Chief Data and Deputy Chief Information Officer, Schnucks Markets. “Rippl will forge productive new partnerships between regional retailers like Schnucks and some of the most prominent advertisers today, improving the shopper experience, unlocking new revenue streams, and resulting in a win for all involved parties.”

“Because National Retail Solutions (NRS) is focused on arming independent retailers with innovative solutions to compete with larger chain stores, we see Rippl as an exciting addition that is highly aligned with our mission,” said Eli Korn, Chief Operating Officer, NRS. “Advertisers will leverage shopper data from our 20,000+ convenience store partners across the U.S., helping them uncover consumer insights from audiences that are often difficult to reach. Our retailer partners will benefit from advertiser investments that drive increased visits and spend.”

Access to the Rippl data and media network is available today.

About Bridg

Bridg, a division of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), is a data and audience platform that, using our exclusive identity resolution capabilities, helps retailers significantly expand their first party data and create new monetization opportunities working with their advertiser partners. Advertisers in turn gain access to individual shopper profiles across loyalty and non-loyalty, with SKU-level purchase data that enables previously unavailable insights, precision targeting, and transparent measurement. Bridg is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at www.bridg.com .

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

