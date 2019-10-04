Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 18, 2019. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(631) 537-1000, ext. 7290