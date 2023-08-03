– Announced consistently positive results from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), including a highly statistically significant result observed on the primary endpoint with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p<0.0001) and clinically meaningful and consistent separation observed on measures of mortality, morbidity, function, and quality of life; the Company intends to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for acoramidis with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2023

– Presented updated six-month results from Cohort 5 of PROPEL2, a Phase 2 trial of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, at the Endocrine Society 2023 Annual Conference (ENDO 2023), demonstrating a continued potentially best-in-class efficacy and well-tolerated safety profile, and a mean increase in annualized height velocity (AHV) of 3.38cm/year with no treatment-related adverse events

– Dosed the first participant in FORTIFY, a global Phase 3 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) and met with the FDA to discuss the use of glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) levels as a surrogate endpoint; based on this meeting, the Company believes there is potential to pursue Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for BBP-418

– Shared 18-month data from the long-term extension of the Phase 2 study of encaleret in patients with autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) at ENDO 2023, including observation of a rapid and sustained treatment effect; Phase 3 CALIBRATE registrational trial remains ongoing, with topline results expected to be announced in the first half of 2024

– Phase 1/2 trial of BBP-631 for treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) continuing to progress with an update planned by the end of 2023

– Three lead KRAS programs are advancing, with an Investigational New Drug (IND) application planned for first-in-class direct KRASG12C (ON) inhibitor BBO-8520 in 2023 as well as a recent selection of a clinical candidate for PI3Kα:RAS breaker with the intention to file an IND application in 2024

– Ended the quarter with $353 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term restricted cash, and $50 million of investments in equity securities, providing runway into 2H 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio or the Company), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on the Company’s operations.

“We’ll remain ever grateful for the support of the physicians and patients in the ATTR-CM community, which helped bring the ATTRibute-CM study to its final readout,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio. “With these data in hand, coupled with a pipeline that could produce an additional three pivotal readouts in the next 24 months, we feel we have the ingredients to build a sustainable engine for the patients that we serve in large and small markets alike.”

BridgeBio’s key programs:

Acoramidis (AG10) – Transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): In July 2023, the Company released topline results from ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 trial of acoramidis for patients with ATTR-CM. The primary endpoint analysis was highly statistically significant with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p<0.0001). A clinically meaningful and consistent treatment effect was observed across all measures of mortality, morbidity, function, and quality of life. An on-treatment survival rate of 81% was observed, versus a placebo survival rate of 74% (absolute risk reduction of 6.43%; relative risk reduction of 25%). A highly statistically significant relative risk reduction of 50% (p<0.0001) was observed on frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalization. In comparative exploratory post hoc analyses enabled by tafamidis drop-in, albeit at low patient numbers, acoramidis showed a 42% greater increase in serum TTR levels and a 92% improvement in median NT-proBNP relative to placebo + tafamidis. Acoramidis was well-tolerated with no safety signals of potential clinical concern identified. BridgeBio intends to file an NDA for acoramidis with the FDA by end of 2023 and marketing authorization applications with additional regulatory authorities globally in 2024. The details of the topline results of the ATTRibute-CM trial will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, one of the premier global cardiology congresses, in Amsterdam at the end of August 2023.

Low-dose infigratinib – FGFR1-3 inhibitor for achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia: In June 2023, the Company presented updated six-month results from Cohort 5 of PROPEL2, its Phase 2 trial of infigratinib for children with achondroplasia, at ENDO 2023; the data demonstrated a significant and robust increase in annualized height velocity (AHV) with a mean change from baseline of +3.38 cm/year for 12 children. 83% of children in Cohort 5 responded to infigratinib, as defined by an increase from baseline AHV of at least 25%. The mean change from baseline in AHV of responders was +4.08 cm/year. Early but promising trends towards improvement in proportionality were observed, as measured by the upper and lower body segment ratio. At six months, infigratinib was well-tolerated as a single daily oral therapy with no adverse events assessed as treatment-related in all patients in Cohort 5. The Company has started to enroll children in the run-in for a registrational Phase 3 trial. If approved, BridgeBio believes that infigratinib has the potential to capture a significant share of the market based on blinded market research.

BBP-418 – Glycosylation substrate for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9): The Company met with the FDA to discuss the use of glycosylated αDG levels as a surrogate endpoint. Based on this meeting, the Company believes there is potential to pursue Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for BBP-418. The Company has dosed the first participant in FORTIFY, its global Phase 3 study of BBP-418 in patients with LGMD2I/R9. FORTIFY includes an interim analysis at 12 months focused on change in glycosylated αDG levels; topline data from this analysis is expected in late 2024/early 2025. Deficiency of glycosylated αDG is the causal molecular driver of LGMD2I/R9. In the ongoing Phase 2 study, patients treated with BBP-418 had a rapid and sustained increase of glycosylated αDG levels, concurrent with sustained decreases in creatine kinase and improvements from baseline in ambulatory and clinical function measures. BBP-418 has a potentially addressable population of 7,000 patients in the United States and European Union. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments available for LGMD2I/R9.

Encaleret – Calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) inhibitor for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1): The Company presented 18-month data from the long-term extension of its Phase 2 study of encaleret in patients with ADH1 at ENDO 2023, including observations of a rapid and sustained treatment effect. Additionally, the Company shared initial findings from its genetic testing program, highlighting that ADH1 may be the most common presentation of nonsurgical hypoparathyroidism. Population genetics analyses estimate approximately 25,000 carriers of gain-of-function variants of the CaSR, the underlying cause of ADH1, in the United States and European Union. The Company anticipates sharing topline data from CALIBRATE, a Phase 3 registrational trial of encaleret for ADH1, in the first half of 2024. If approved, encaleret could be the first therapy specifically indicated for the treatment of ADH1.

BBP-631 – AAV5 gene therapy candidate for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH): The Phase 1/2 gene therapy trial of BBP-631 for CAH continued to progress, and the Company plans to provide an update by the end of 2023. CAH is one of the most prevalent genetic diseases potentially addressable with adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, with more than 75,000 cases estimated in the United States and European Union.

RAS cancer portfolio: BridgeBio is continuing to develop the three main programs of its RAS franchise: BBO-8520, an investigational, next-generation small molecule direct KRAS G12C (ON) inhibitor candidate that is designed to directly bind and inhibit KRAS G12C in both its ON (GTP-bound) and OFF (GDP-bound) conformations, which remains on track to file an IND application and enter the clinic in 2023. A PI3Kα:RAS breaker program, investigational small molecules that are designed to block RAS-driven PI3Kα activation with a novel and potentially broad mechanism of action to target not only PI3Kα mutant tumors and RAS mutant tumors, but potentially other tumors driven by RTK activation of RAS signaling. The Company has selected a development candidate and expects to file an IND application in 2024 as the second investigational RAS cancer therapy from the BridgeBio portfolio. The Company’s pan-KRAS program, which targets multiple KRAS mutants including KRAS G12D and KRAS G12V , which are present in a large percentage of colorectal, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer tumors. Development candidate selection for this program is planned for late 2023 or early 2024.



Recent Corporate Updates:

Partnership with Burjeel Holdings on project ‘NADER’ (N eeds A ssessment and T herapeutics D evelopment for R are D iseases – ‘nader’ meaning ‘rare’ in Arabic): Signed a preliminary, non-binding Collaboration Agreement establishing a mutual intention to revolutionize the field of early diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases in the United Arab Emirates and the region.

Signed a preliminary, non-binding Collaboration Agreement establishing a mutual intention to revolutionize the field of early diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases in the United Arab Emirates and the region. Updated encouraging clinical and biomarker data shared for the Company’s Canavan disease gene therapy program: Presented promising positive data from six participants dosed in CANaspire, the Company’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BBP-812, an investigational intravenous (IV) adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) gene therapy for the treatment of Canavan disease. Following treatment, the N-acetylaspartate (NAA) levels of CANaspire participants were consistent with levels seen in individuals with milder Canavan disease based on findings from the Company’s natural history study and reports in the scientific literature. Sustained reductions in NAA were measured in the urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and brain of all participants and have been observed for over one year in the earliest dosed participants.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities and Short-Term Restricted Cash

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash, totaled $353.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $466.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The net decrease of $113.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash is primarily attributable to net cash used in operating activities of $257.7 million, offset by net proceeds received of $144.0 million from the Follow-on public offering during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.6 million and $3.5 million, respectively, as compared to $73.7 million and $75.4 million for the same periods in the prior year. Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily consisted of $1.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of services revenue under the Navire-BMS License Agreement. Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily consisted of $70.2 million of license revenue and $3.2 million of services revenue under the Navire-BMS License Agreement.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $147.7 million and $275.7 million, respectively, compared to $153.9 million and $329.3 million for the same periods in the prior year. The overall decrease in operating costs and expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the comparative periods was due mainly to the decreases in research, development and other (R&D) expenses resulting from the Company’s reprioritization of its R&D programs; selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from its company-wide streamlining of costs; and restructuring, impairment and related charges since the majority of the restructuring initiatives commenced in the first quarter of 2022. The effects of the Company’s restructuring initiative which commenced in the first quarter of 2022, continue to be realized due to the Company’s reductions in operating costs and expenses. Restructuring, impairment and related charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $3.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively. These charges primarily consisted of winding down, exit costs, and severance and employee-related costs. Restructuring, impairment and related charges for the same periods in the prior year were $8.4 million and $31.1 million, respectively. These charges primarily consisted of impairments and write-offs of long-lived assets, severance and employee-related costs, and exit and other related costs. The Company remains committed to evaluating various restructuring alternatives aimed at driving operational changes in business processes. These alternatives includes enhancing commercialization efforts, improving efficiencies, and achieving cost savings.

Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $27.2 million, of which $13.2 million is included in research, development and other (R&D) expenses, $14.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $28.3 million, of which $14.3 million is included in research, development and other (R&D) expenses, and $14.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $50.7 million, of which $25.0 million is included in research, development and other (R&D) expenses, $25.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $52.6 million, of which $22.9 million is included in research, development and other (R&D) expenses, $28.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses, and $1.2 million is included in restructuring, impairment and related charges.

“Following the recent announcement and strength of our Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM data, we will continue to explore multiple options to fully resource the acoramidis launch while optimizing cost of capital, including partnerships, royalty transactions, and equity financing,” said Brian Stephenson, Ph.D., CFA, Chief Financial Officer of BridgeBio. “We anticipate $300-$350 million of investment will support acoramidis from here through the first 12 months of commercial launch. This coupled with our slate of pivotal readouts over the next 24 months offers the opportunity for meaningful value creation for both patients and investors.”

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,641 $ 73,746 $ 3,467 $ 75,440 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and others 108,087 109,100 201,599 218,097 Selling, general and administrative 36,122 36,426 67,230 80,139 Restructuring, impairment and related charges 3,531 8,396 6,900 31,058 Total operating costs and expenses 147,740 153,922 275,729 329,294 Loss from operations (146,099 ) (80,176 ) (272,262 ) (253,854 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4,514 766 8,667 1,033 Interest expense (20,594 ) (20,279 ) (40,715 ) (40,623 ) Gain from sale of priority review voucher, net — 107,946 — 107,946 Other income (expense), net 1,476 (10,816 ) 875 (18,391 ) Total other income (expense), net (14,604 ) 77,617 (31,173 ) 49,965 Net loss (160,703 ) (2,559 ) (303,435 ) (203,889 ) Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests 2,804 (7,297 ) 5,380 (2,364 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio $ (157,899 ) $ (9,856 ) $ (298,055 ) $ (206,253 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.98 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 160,535,435 146,684,804 156,645,838 146,285,694

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Stock-based Compensation 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Research, development and others $ 13,229 $ 14,352 $ 25,008 $ 22,909 Selling, general and administrative 13,947 13,953 25,645 28,505 Restructuring, impairment and related charges — — — 1,172 Total stock-based compensation $ 27,176 $ 28,305 $ 50,653 $ 52,586

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 333,307 $ 428,269 Investment in equity securities 50,487 43,653 Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 8,614 17,079 Short-term restricted cash 19,930 37,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,546 21,922 Property and equipment, net 13,047 14,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,814 10,678 Intangible assets, net 27,515 28,712 Other assets 20,401 20,224 Total assets $ 503,661 $ 623,036 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders’ Deficit Accounts payable $ 3,874 $ 11,558 Accrued and other liabilities 102,470 106,195 Operating lease liabilities 14,692 15,949 2029 Notes 735,940 734,988 2027 Notes 542,501 541,634 Term loan 440,496 430,993 Other long-term liabilities 13,326 26,643 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests 333 (1,589 ) Total BridgeBio stockholders’ deficit (1,362,023 ) (1,254,617 ) Noncontrolling interests 12,052 11,282 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ deficit $ 503,661 $ 623,036

(1 ) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (303,435 ) $ (203,889 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 49,085 52,409 Depreciation and amortization 3,270 3,466 Noncash lease expense 2,024 2,889 Accrual of payment-in-kind interest on term loan 6,742 — Loss on deconsolidation of PellePharm 1,241 — (Gain) loss from investment in equity securities, net (2,399 ) 23,228 Fair value of shares issued under a license agreement — 4,567 Accretion of debt 4,580 4,383 Fair value adjustment of warrants (222 ) 1,390 Loss on sale of certain assets — 6,261 Impairment of long-lived assets — 12,653 Gain from sale of priority review voucher, excluding transaction costs — (110,000 ) Gain from recognition of receivable from licensing and collaboration agreement — (12,500 ) Other noncash adjustments (328 ) 853 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 8,466 2,993 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,057 (3,021 ) Other assets 32 8,691 Accounts payable (4,098 ) (3,090 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (11,071 ) (9,402 ) Accrued research and development liabilities (11,322 ) 5,953 Operating lease liabilities (2,443 ) (3,348 ) Deferred revenue (3,184 ) 16,641 Accrued professional and other liabilities 4,330 7,785 Net cash used in operating activities (257,675 ) (191,088 ) Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (19,754 ) (119,611 ) Maturities of marketable securities 41,550 293,919 Purchases of investment in equity securities (71,504 ) (10,930 ) Sales of investment in equity securities 67,068 9,708 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from deconsolidation of PellePharm (503 ) — Payment for an intangible asset — (1,500 ) Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher — 110,000 Proceeds from sale of certain assets — 10,000 Purchases of property and equipment (440 ) (3,261 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 16,417 288,325 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock through Follow-on offering, net 144,049 — Repayment of term loan — (20,486 ) Proceeds from BridgeBio common stock issuances under ESPP 1,809 966 Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax withholding (1,715 ) (476 ) Issuance costs associated with term loan — (1,120 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of repurchases 312 160 Other financing activities 4,563 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 149,018 (20,956 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (92,240 ) 76,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 416,884 396,365 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 324,644 $ 472,646

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 28,738 $ 25,435 Supplemental Disclosures of Noncash Investing and Financing Information: Payment-in-kind interest added to principal of term loan $ — $ 5,075 Unpaid property and equipment $ 131 $ 73 Transfers (to) from noncontrolling interests $ (5,940 ) $ 1,456 Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,438 $ 470,098 Short-term restricted cash 19,930 — Restricted cash — Included in “Prepaid expenses and other current assets” — 140 Restricted cash — Included in “Other assets” 2,276 2,408 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period shown in the

condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 324,644 $ 472,646





