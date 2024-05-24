– BridgeBio to host investor call on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET, with presentations from Mathew Maurer, M.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, U.S. and Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S. of Oregon Health & Science University, U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that 12 oral and moderated poster presentations will be shared at the 2024 International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA), taking place in Rochester, Minnesota on May 26 – 30, 2024.

BridgeBio will also host an investor call on May 29, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET to discuss the recent analyses and positive data from the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 trial and emerging real-world evidence in ATTR-CM. The investor call will include presentations from Mathew Maurer, M.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S. of Oregon Health & Science University.

To access the oral presentations and moderated poster presentations following the Company’s participation at the 2024 ISA, please visit investor.bridgebio.com/presentations.

Oral presentation and moderated poster presentation details:

Acoramidis impact on clinical outcomes:

Early increase in serum transthyretin level is an independent predictor of improved survival in ATTR cardiomyopathy: Insights from the acoramidis phase 3 study ATTRibute-CM Presenter: Mathew Maurer, M.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis treatment-related increase in serum TTR is associated with lower cardiovascular mortality in ATTR-CM: Insights from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D., University of Chicago Medicine, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis treatment-related increase in serum TTR is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular hospitalization in ATTR-CM patients: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM trial

Presenter: Margot Davis, M.D., Vancouver General Hospital, CA Oral presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 am CT



Acoramidis achieves early reduction in cardiovascular death or hospitalization in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Results from the ATTRibute-CM clinical trial

Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S. Oral presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 am CT



Higher risk of mortality in previously hospitalized patients: Insights from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: John Whang, M.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal, presenting on behalf of authors Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis improves clinical outcomes in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy [Encore]

Presenter: Daniel Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



ATTRibute-CM: ITT sensitivity analysis and sub-analysis comparing acoramidis and placebo in stage 4 CKD [Encore]

Presenter: Julian D. Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London’s Centre for Amyloidosis, UK Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis impact on quality of life:

Health-related quality of life in patients with symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy treated with acoramidis: an EQ-5D analysis from the ATTRibute-CM study [Encore] Presenter: Mazen Hanna, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Improved health-related quality of life in acoramidis-treated patients with ATTR-CM, demonstrated by improvements in KCCQ scores [Encore]

Presenter: Brett W. Sperry, M.D., Saint Luke’s Health System, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis impact on biomarkers of clinical relevance in ATTR-CM:

Acoramidis significantly improves NT-proBNP indices that indicate ATTR-CM disease progression and predict subsequent mortality: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM study [Encore] Presenter: Michel Khouri, M.D., Duke University Medical Center, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis treatment effects reflected in structural and functional measures by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging:

Acoramidis may improve cardiac function and promote regression in ATTR-CM: Data from the ATTRibute-CM cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) substudy [Encore] Presenter: Jean-Francois Tamby, M.D., M.B.A., VP of Clinical Development at BridgeBio, U.S. Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Acoramidis and transthyretin amyloidosis prevention:

Rationale & design of ACT-EARLY, the acoramidis transthyretin amyloidosis prevention trial Poster presenter: Pablo Garcia-Pavia, M.D., Ph.D., Iron Gate Majadahonda University Hospital, ES Moderated poster presentation date & time: Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am CT



Webcast information

BridgeBio will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the recent analyses and positive data from the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 trial and emerging real-world evidence in ATTR-CM presented at the 2024 ISA, ESC Heart Failure 2024 and the 2024 ACC Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo on Wednesday, May 29 at 5:30 pm ET. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the event calendar page of BridgeBio’s website at https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

