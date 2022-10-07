BridgeBio Pharma to Present New Data on its Novel Approaches to RAS-driven Cancers at the Fourth RAS Initiative Symposium

– The conference will take place at the National Cancer Institute at Frederick, Maryland from October 17-19, 2022

– Presentation to include details from next-generation G12C dual inhibitor clinical candidate and characterization of advanced leads from the PI3Kα:RAS breaker program

– BridgeBio will host an investor call on October 17, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET to discuss the data and next steps for its two lead RAS programs

– RAS is the most common oncogenic driver with approximately 30% of all human cancers being driven by RAS mutations, including large proportions of lung, colorectal and pancreatic tumors. PIK3CA is the second most common oncogene in human tumors, being present in more than 30% of breast and endometrial carcinomas.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that preclinical data for its two lead RAS programs – a next-generation KRAS G12C dual inhibitor program and a PI3Kα:RAS breaker program – will be featured in an oral presentation on Monday, October 17th at the Fourth RAS Initiative Symposium. The Symposium will take place in Frederick, MD on October 17-19, 2022. Details about the oral presentation and the investor call and webcast are listed below.

KRAS G12C dual inhibitor:

BridgeBio has selected a next-generation KRAS G12C dual inhibitor development candidate and plans to enter the clinic in 2023. The Company’s development candidate is the first-known small molecule that directly binds and inhibits KRAS G12C in both its active (GTP bound) and inactive (GDP bound) conformations. BridgeBio believes this could lead to differentiated activity in cancer patients with KRAS G12C driven disease, as all other known clinical stage direct KRAS G12C inhibitors do not inhibit the active oncogenic form of the protein (GTP-bound KRAS G12C).

PI3Kα:RAS breaker :

BridgeBio is also pursuing PI3Kα:RAS breakers, small molecules that block RAS driven PI3Kα activation. Inhibiting PI3Kα activity by preventing its interaction with RAS can provide a “tumor selective” mechanism that spares glucose metabolism. This novel approach could, if successful, potentially have broad utility against oncogene-driven tumors as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Oral presentation details:

Title: Novel Approaches to Target RAS Driven Cancers

Presenter: Eli Wallace, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Oral session date & time: Monday, October 17th at 9:50 am – 12:30 pm ET

Webcast Information

BridgeBio will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast to discuss preclinical data from both lead RAS programs and the selection of the KRAS G12C dual inhibitor development candidate on October 17, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET. To access this call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd4d7a752dcc4ade970571556d4060e5). The webcast and presentation slides can be viewed during the time of the call via a link on the event calendar page of BridgeBio’s website at https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

