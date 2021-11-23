Bridgeline and Optimizely Partner to Release First B2B Site Search Connector

Breaking News
WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today a new partnership with Optimizely, a leader in the IDC Marketscape for B2B Commerce.

Optimizely will use Bridgeline’s Hawksearch platform to grow their B2B customer’s online revenue with AI-powered product search. Hawksearch will be the first fully integrated, out-of-the-box search vendor in the Optimizely B2B Commerce admin console.

Hawksearch’s partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.   

“When looking for a search partner, Hawksearch quickly distinguished itself as a leader in the B2B search space. Optimizely was quick to recognize how our B2B customers could benefit from this partnership, and we are excited to have Hawksearch pre-integrated and available directly in the admin console,” said Optimizely’s Senior Director of Strategy and Commerce, Josh Shoonmaker.

The CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn, says, “We are proud to be the first out-of-the-box connector for the Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud and we expect to help Optimizely-powered web sites grow revenue.”

Click here to read Optimizely’s statement.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

