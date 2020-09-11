Bridgeline Digital to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Breaking News
WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Sept 14th at 9:30 am. Bridgeline’s Chief Executive Officer Ari Kahn and Chief Financial Officer Mark Downey, will be presenting live to an online audience. 

“The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share it’s recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability,” said Mr. Kahn.  “With the COVID-19 most investor conferences were cancelled and we’re happy to see Michael Meyers and team put in the effort to make this important event happen.”

The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference will take place on September 14th through the 16th.

  • You can register to join the presentation at https://hcwevents.com. 
  • Bridgeline’s investor presentation deck can be found at https://www.bridgeline.com/investordeck.

ABOUT BRIDGELINE DIGITAL 

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers in helping organizations  deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations.  OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners, combining content with business data, processes, and applications across multiple channels and devices, including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications, and services. Celebros Search is a commerce-oriented, site search product that provides Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages.  Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]

