felene vodka
Bridgeline Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience.

Bridgeline is quickly becoming the preferred search solution in the promotional product sector with a string of recent wins, including this latest online promotional products seller with 40,000+ customers. The company selected Bridgeline’s site search software to increase revenue by helping its online visitors find the right products for their needs. The advertising retailer will leverage Bridgeline’s software to support its eCommerce selection to grow its international customer base.

Bridgeline’s site search product features algorithms that understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate results and expedite the customer’s journey from the search bar to check out–increasing conversions. Another market leader in the same vertical also chose Bridgeline for its Instant Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search, which positioned the product as the preferred search solution for the promotional advertising industry. NLP is a crucial solution for customizable products as it allows users to search for specific and unique product features.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, “We look forward to driving global product search for our new advertising partner to ensure new growth opportunities for their business.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

