Bridgeline to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On that day, Ari Kahn, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Windhausen, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

The details and registration link for the conference call and replay are as follows:

What: Bridgeline Digital Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call  
When: Thursday, August 11, 2022  
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET  
Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI50bbf6aff885439fbd9ec4086351a981  

Participants can register for the conference call using the URL above. Registration in advance of the call is recommended. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rate, and average order value through its suite of apps.  To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic and related public health measures that may affect our financial results; business operations and the business of our customers, suppliers and partners; our ability to retain and upgrade current customers, increasing our recurring revenue, our ability to attract new customers, our revenue growth rate; our history of net loss and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our liability for any unauthorized access to our data or our users’ content, including through privacy and data security breaches; any decline in demand for our platform or products; changes in the interoperability of our platform across devices, operating systems, and third party applications that we do no control; competition in our markets; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, extend our platform, develop new features or products, or gain market acceptance for such new features or products, particularly in light of potential disruptions to the productivity of our employees resulting from remote work; our ability to manage our growth or plan for future growth, and our acquisition of other businesses and the potential of such acquisitions to require significant management attention, disrupt our business, or dilute stockholder value; the volatility of the market price of our common stock, the ability to maintain our listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, or our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls as well as other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of such risks could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Windhausen
Bridgeline Digital, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
twindhausen@bridgeline.com

