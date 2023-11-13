WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software provider, and Xngage, a leading digital eCommerce services firm, together announce the launch of the Xngage Connector for Bridgeline’s HawkSearch AI software in the Optimizely Configured Commerce platform. This new connector, a product of the collaborative efforts of Bridgeline and Xngage, marks a significant step in enhancing eCommerce search functionalities and product discovery for Optimizely customers.

HawkSearch, recognized for its powerful onsite search and product discovery tools, now seamlessly integrates with Optimizely, thanks to the collaboration between Bridgeline and Xngage. This integration prominently features HawkSearch’s ‘workbench,’ a key tool enabling merchants to fine-tune search results, manage promotions, and apply the “boost and bury” functionality for personalized search experiences. Aimed at increasing online revenues, conversion rates, and the average order value (AOV) for businesses, this development is a testament to Xngage’s expertise in eCommerce and technology implementation.

Jeff Cheal, VP of Global Strategic & Technology Partnerships said: “We’re excited to announce the Xngage connector for HawkSearch to our customers who want enterprise-level capabilities that can drive more revenue and higher conversions in the Optimizely Configured Commerce online store.” Optimizely customers can now effortlessly utilize HawkSearch within their Optimizely Configured Commerce solution, a development made possible through Xngage’s efforts, accelerating their online shopping experience.

“The partnership between Bridgeline and Xngage to build the connector symbolizes our shared commitment to advancing eCommerce experiences and to lowering implementation efforts for our clients,” says Joe Albrecht, CEO at Xngage. “We also decided to license this connector to anyone interested in benefiting from HawkSearch capabilities within their Optimizely Commerce solution.”

“Integrating HawkSearch with Optimizely’s platform through our partnership with Xngage enhances our ability to provide superior search and merchandising tools,” remarks Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “This integration is a testament to our dedication to deliver out-of-the-box, revenue-generating solutions to the eCommerce market.”

This strategic collaboration between Bridgeline and Xngage demonstrates a unified vision to offer scalable, cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the B2B eCommerce sector.

To learn more about the integration of HawkSearch with Optimizely Configured Commerce, sign up for a webinar hosted by HawkSearch and Xngage on November 16th at 11 AM ET, showcasing the new connector. Registration is available here .

