WOBURN, Mass., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the “Summer 2024 Customer Success Report” for the Enterprise Search Software category by FeaturedCustomers.

This accolade underscores HawkSearch’s innovations as an e-commerce solution provider, including the recent launch of HawkSearch’s Smart Search and Smart Responses, which are AI-powered features that grow online sales through concept and image search and personalized answers. Bridgeline drives revenue growth for leading enterprises such as PNY and Powell’s Books.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top enterprise search providers of 2024,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “This award highlights our commitment to AI innovations that drive growth for e-commerce brands. Our advanced solutions, such as HawkSearch’s Smart Search, enable us to significantly boost our customers’ revenue and shape the future of e-commerce.”

