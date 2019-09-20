Bridgeline’s OrchestraCMS Wins Salesforce Demo Jam Competition

Breaking News
Burlington, Mass., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform, announced today that Bridgeline’s OrchestraCMS Platform has won the Salesforce Demo Jam competition for the month of September 2019.

Salesforce Demo Jams are a game show style webinar event where multiple app partners showcase their most compelling app in a short, no fluff, 3-minute demo. At the end, the attendees vote live on their favorite demo. The Demo Jams are hosted by AppExchange and Salesforce MVPs.

OrchestraCMS is a leading, enterprise-class, Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS enables customers to create compelling, content-rich, digital experiences including intranets, websites and community portals. It provides a robust set of tools for managing and publishing dynamic, personalized content across your omnichannel experiences. 

Bridgeline showcased the newly released off-platform authoring capabilities that empowers subject matter experts throughout to create content using common authoring software like Google Docs and Microsoft Word and contribute to site administrators to review, edit and publish on their website, intranet or Salesforce Community portal.

“We are truly honored to be the winners of the Salesforce Demo Jam this month,” says Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product Marketing. “In the demo, we wanted to focus on some of the core challenges that many marketing and communications teams face in keeping their many digital properties up-to-date. OrchestraCMS helps to alleviate those burdens by enabling subject matter experts and thought leaders throughout an organization to contribute content without having to be a site administrator. This award reaffirms all of the hard work our product team puts in every day, where they continually strive for innovative solutions to address digital experience challenges.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s product portfolio encompasses Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics. These solutions help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

CONTACT: Press Contact
Carl Prizzi 
Bridgeline Digital, Inc
EVP Product Marketing
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
