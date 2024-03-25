– The Connecticut Lottery Corporation and Fanatics Betting and Gaming to open tenth retail sportsbook location in the state –

Fanatics Sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena Opening today in Bridgeport, CT, The Connecticut Lottery in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook is opening its 10th retail sports betting location in the state of Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Connecticut Lottery, in partnership with Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., will open a new retail sportsbook location today at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Fanatics Sportsbook serves as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s (CLC) exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail betting. Opening on Monday, March 25, patrons can now enter the Fanatics Sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena near the main parking garage entrance at the site of the former Limerick Pub. Hours of operation will be 11:30 am – 10 pm seven days a week, including days when arena events occur.

This exciting new location is more than 2,300 square feet and features betting windows, self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp, and high-definition TVs situated all around the sportsbook. The full-service restaurant will have food and drink options for sports fans to enjoy while watching the games. The Fanatics Sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena will offer viewing experiences and betting markets for all major sports, including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, and boxing.

Sports fans in Connecticut can download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android or visit any of the ten retail sports betting locations to begin their Fanatics experience. Fanatics Sportsbook online customers in Connecticut have been enjoying earning up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet. Now retail customers can earn FanCash by creating a mobile account and signing up for a free Fanatics Player Card at a retail counter. Placing a bet at retail can now earn customers FanCash that can be used for bonus bets or team merchandise at www.fanatics.com .

Fanatics Betting and Gaming recently upgraded the ten CLC-run retail locations in Connecticut with new signage, enhanced odds screens and brand-new self-service betting kiosks. The CLC sportsbooks are located in the following great establishments:

The XL Center in Hartford

Bobby V’s in Stamford and Windsor Locks

Sports Haven in New Haven

Winners in Hartford, Manchester, Milford, New Britain and Waterbury

Fanatics Betting and Gaming and CLC believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each organization’s DNA. Online customers in Connecticut have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money and on-site retail staff have received responsible wagering training and can offer support services to customers when needed. The Fanatics Sportsbook also offers online customers in Connecticut a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @fanaticsbook and on Instagram @fanaticssportsbook .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat

About the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) is a quasi-public state agency with the mission to generate revenue for Connecticut consistent with the highest standards of good public policy and social responsibility. In fiscal year 2023, players won more than $1.1 billion in prize money and retailers earned more than $88 million in commissions. At the same time, the CLC provided more than $404 million to support the valuable services and programs funded by the state’s General Fund including public health, libraries, public safety, education and more. Since the Lottery began in 1972, its contributions to the General Fund have exceeded $12 billion.

The CLC reminds the public that Lottery purchasers must be 18 or older, and players must be at least 21 to place sports wagers. Help is available for problem gambling. Call 888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

About Total Mortgage Arena

Located in Bridgeport, CT, Total Mortgage Arena is a 10,000-seat sports and entertainment arena that hosts over 130 live events every year including family shows, sporting events, and concerts. The arena is home to the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. Total Mortgage Arena is proudly managed by OVG. For more information visit TotalMortgageArena.com.

Contact: [email protected] , Fanatics Betting and Gaming [email protected] , Connecticut Lottery Corporation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f1ff2f-9302-43d9-909b-c19800a9fb31