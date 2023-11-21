BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture partnership to complete the purchase of four Canadair CL-215T Amphibious Aircraft recently awarded in a public tender process from the Government of Spain for €40.3 million. The purchase by the partnership, which brings together Marathon Asset Management LP, Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, and Bridger, is expected to formally close in ten business days.

“Bridger’s mission is to support communities affected by wildfires wherever they occur. There is global demand for specialty aircraft like the CL-215T, and with the addition of these airframes we are positioned to operate the largest privately owned scooper fleet in the world. Our access to these aircraft represents a strategic and transformative step for Bridger and positions us to expand our customer base and create substantial revenue and cash flow growth for the next several years,” commented Tim Sheehy, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer.

The terms of the agreement entered into between Bridger and the partnership provide that Bridger will manage the return to service upgrades of the planes while they are owned and funded by the partnership. Bridger has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire each plane as it is ready to be contracted and returned to service. Bridger plans to acquire the aircraft in a sequential manner as they are modified and subsequently contracted for service. Bridger expects the first two Scoopers to be ready for contract operations in the Summer of 2024 in the European Union. The return to service work on the third and fourth Scoopers is expected to commence once Bridger acquires the first two modified and contracted Scoopers from the partnership.

McAndrew Rudisill, Bridger’s Chief Investment Officer, commented, “We are excited to partner with Marathon and Avenue to co-invest in the transformative Spanish Scooper acquisition and appreciate their exhaustive efforts to close this transaction. This private capital solution eliminates the immediate need for any large near-term equity financing and helps strategically position Bridger to further diversify internationally, create exposure to the European fire season, and creates a multi-year growth trajectory for the company.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

About Marathon Asset Management LP

Marathon Asset Management L.P. is a global investment advisor with over $22 billion of capital under management. The firm was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (Co-Founder & CEO) and Louis Hanover (Co-Founder & CIO) and employs more than 180 professionals, with 9 Partners that include Christine Chartouni, Ed Cong, Jason Friedman, Jeff Jacob, Jamie Raboy, Andy Springer and Gaby Szpigiel. Its corporate headquarters is in New York City, and it has offices in London, Tokyo, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities Exchange Commission. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.marathonfund.com.

About Avenue Sustainable Solutions, L.P.

The Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P. seeks to provide creative financing solutions to high-growth companies that can demonstrate a measurable, positive environmental outcome alongside competitive financial returns. For additional information on Avenue Capital Group, which is a global investment firm with assets estimated to be approximately $12.5 billion as of October 31, 2023, please visit www.avenuecapital.com.

