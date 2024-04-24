PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Bridgetown Mushrooms, renowned for its commitment to organic farming and sustainable practices, is thrilled to announce its partnership with RPG Coffee in launching the innovative Kind Coffee Cooperative™. This unique collaboration, which also includes the involvement of the nonprofit kindness.org, brings to the market a coffee blend designed to support global kindness initiatives and research and promote well-being and environmental sustainability.

Kind Coffee Cooperative™ will introduce its on-the-go, mushroom-and-aloe-infused coffee for the first time to attendees of Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette, LA, April 24th – 28th.

The cooperative is a fusion of exceptional coffee craftsmanship and the healing power of nature, featuring RPG Coffee’s expertise in coffee blending, Bridgetown Mushrooms’ organic lion’s mane mushrooms, and the benefits of aloe. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to kindness.org to support research into the science of kindness, reflecting our collective dedication to making a positive impact on humanity.

Chris Capozzoli, CEO of RPG Coffee, shared his perspective: “Our collaboration with Bridgetown Mushrooms, incorporating their lion’s mane mushrooms into our coffee and structured aloe is more than just innovative—it’s transformative. The result is a coffee with a truly unique and delicious flavor profile that yields myriad health benefits. There’s nothing else quite like it.”

Rana DiOrio, Chief Product Officer of Bridgetown Mushrooms, expressed excitement about the launch: “We are thrilled to launch our latest product at Festival International de Louisiane, an event that not only celebrates the vibrant spirit and power of global music but also embodies the very essence of community and kindness. This launch represents our commitment to fostering a healthier and kinder world, and we can’t wait to share it with you at Festival.”

Jaclyn Lindsey, CEO of Kindness.org, also shared her enthusiasm: “We are deeply honored to be a part of this initiative with RPG Coffee and Bridgetown Mushrooms. The Kind Coffee Co-Op is more than a beverage; it’s an embodiment of a shared commitment to fostering kindness and well-being across the globe. Each purchase contributes to our efforts to spread kindness through research and programs worldwide.”

For those looking to indulge in a unique coffee experience while contributing to a kinder world, pre-orders for Kind Coffee Cooperative™ are now available at www.choosekindcoffee.com. Enter the code FESTIVAL at checkout to receive 20% off your purchase through May 31, 2024.

Bridgetown Mushrooms is a leading producer of gourmet and functional mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. The company cultivates an array of high-quality organic mushrooms, catering to both commercial enterprises and individual consumers. In addition to diverse mushroom offerings, they develop and distribute mushroom-based products throughout the nation. Bridgetown also provides a comprehensive range of mycology supplies, supporting the expanding needs of commercial mushroom farmers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.bridgetown-mushrooms.com.

Real People Giving (RPG) Coffee is a distinguished, veteran-owned and operated enterprise that is making waves in the wellness industry. Specializing in the development of whole food ingredients-based supplements and exceptional coffee, RPG Coffee exemplifies a deep-rooted commitment to giving back. RPG generously allocates a portion of its profits to support nonprofits that resonate with its mission of promoting positive impact and community upliftment. For more information, please visit www.rpgcoffee.com

Kindness.org is a non-profit fueled by the belief that kindness is humanity’s greatest asset. Grounded in leading-edge research, kindness.org uses science to create solutions that help people everywhere build a kinder world. To learn more, please visit www.kindness.org .

