MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott Strayhan’s transition from Cenveo to RR Donnelley in early 2018 marked the beginning of a transformative journey as he assumed leadership at Bridgetown Printing, an RRD Company with a 50,000 sq. ft facility located in Portland, Oregon. The full-service union facility specializes in high-end sheetfed offset and digital printing with complete bindery, mailing and fulfillment services, and serves a broad and diverse customer base.

Tasked with revitalizing the $20 million plant within the $1.2 billion commercial print giant RR Donnelley, Scott encountered an initial challenge of outdated equipment. He began strategically replacing obsolete machinery, first adding a Canon varioPRINT TITAN 6330 to replace three outdated devices and then, a pivotal decision, adding a Canon varioPRINT iX-series press.

“The decision to invest in the varioPRINT iX-series was driven by two factors: superior image quality and exceptional customer service. The varioPRINT iX surpasses all other competitive options on the market in terms of image quality, and we knew that was the right fit for us. Our customers expect high quality print, and we refuse to compromise on that standard,” Scott said. “Then, when it came to service, our experience with the Canon TITAN showcased the unparalleled service Canon Solutions America provides, highlighting a level of support that far outshines competitors. Canon Solutions America’s commitment to service, as demonstrated with our TITAN, perfectly aligns with the expectations I have for exceptional customer support.”

“The varioPRINT iX enabled us to up-level our competitive differentiation in the market. As we are one of the largest print networks, our customers know they can get stunning print quality delivered anytime, anywhere. The varioPRINT iX enabled us to do that while also enhancing our print offerings to deliver high performing print for data-driven campaigns and secure business critical communications—all with reduced waste and obsolescence, and that’s a pretty powerful value proposition,” Scott shared.

Aside from the customer-facing benefits, Bridgetown Printing has reaped additional benefits. “The varioPRINT iX has proved to be a workhorse, delivering a significant boost in productivity and slashing our turnaround times. In addition, we are now able to take on projects that were previously not practical due to cost considerations,” Scott said. “Overall, we couldn’t be more pleased with the varioPRINT iX and what it has done to help us—and our customers—gain significant competitive advantage.”

“I am pleased to see Bridgetown Printing utilizing the varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press to its fullest potential to deliver high performing high-quality print to their customer base,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. “I look forward to seeing their continued success!”

For more information about RR Donnelley and Bridgetown Printing, visit RR Donnelley – Bridgetown Printing.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

