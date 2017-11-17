Brigadier and Keraderm Mutually Terminate LOI

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-V:BRG.H) announces that it has agreed with Keraderm SAS (“Keraderm”) to mutually terminate the previously announced non-binding letter of intent to acquire Keraderm. The Company will continue to evaluate various corporate strategies and opportunities.

The Company will issue a further news release in respect of the reinstatement of trading of its common shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

