TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-V:BRG.H) announces that it has agreed with Keraderm SAS (“Keraderm”) to mutually terminate the previously announced non-binding letter of intent to acquire Keraderm. The Company will continue to evaluate various corporate strategies and opportunities.
The Company will issue a further news release in respect of the reinstatement of trading of its common shares.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information
Brigadier Gold Limited
Grant Hall, President & CEO
(520) 668-4101
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Yara to acquire Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil - November 17, 2017
- Brigadier and Keraderm Mutually Terminate LOI - November 17, 2017
- Brooks Automation to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - November 17, 2017