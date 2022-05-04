Bright Green Announces Investor Day

Breaking News
May 04, 2022

GRANTS, N.M., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Green Corporation (“Bright Green”), one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT. Registration and webcast details are available at this link.

The session will be held in connection with Bright Green’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 4, 2022, relating to the proposed public listing of its common stock.

When available, the prospectus related to the registration statement will be available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and a copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Bright Green’s Investor Relations department via email at BrightGreenIR@edelman.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended

About Bright Green
Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life across a broad spectrum of demographics through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Media Contact
BrightGreen@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contact
BrightGreenIR@edelman.com

