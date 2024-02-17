CEO, Groovy Singh appointed as a new member of the Company’s Board

Founder, Lynn Stockwell, appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors

Grants, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) – Bright Green Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), announced Friday that CEO Groovy Singh is the newest member of the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Current board member and Co-Founder Lynn Stockwell was also announced as the new Chair of the Board. Singh and Stockwell’s appointments follow the resignation of the Executive Chairman, Terry Rafih.

Mr. Rafih’s resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the Company, the Board or any committees of the Board, or on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Speaking on behalf of the company, the Board thanks Mr. Rafih for his contributions to Bright Green, and wish him well on his future endeavors.

In addition to continuing his role as Bright Green CEO, Singh will now play a crucial role on company’s Board alongside Stockwell as the new board Chair. The adjustments come at a pivotal time for the company as they continue expanding the Grants, New Mexico facility to support the research, production, and manufacture of Schedule I and Schedule II plant-based drugs and APIs in the United States.

As the company looks forward, Singh and Stockwell will continue to drive alignment with Bright Green’s ethos and fierce commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals nationwide with the establishment of a reliable Drugs Made in America and efficacious API supply chain within the United States.

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Media Contacts: Interdependence Public Relations Owen Phillips /

Grace Connor [email protected]

(310) 745-1407

Media Inquiries & Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

