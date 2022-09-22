Bright Green Provides Progress Update on its Agricultural Complex in Grants, New Mexico

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Visit and Audit Completed

Pending Agency’s Final Validation and Approval, Company Expects to Be Operational in Fourth Quarter

Bright Green Enters Into Supply Partnership with ExtraktLAB

GRANTS, N.M., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today provided an update on progress made at its world-class agricultural complex in Grants, New Mexico.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) completed a site visit and audit of Bright Green’s agricultural complex, including both completed greenhouses and manufacturing facilities as well as those currently under construction. During the visit, DEA officials requested that the Company satisfy a few remaining items, including: installation of oil extraction equipment and elements to ensure security and production readiness. Following the DEA’s follow-up visit and anticipated approval of the facility this fall, the company is prepared to be fully operational in the fourth quarter.

“We thank the DEA for the recent visit to our state-of-the-art agricultural complex in Grants,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Bright Green, Terry Rafih. “The visit reflects a significant milestone and validates the Company’s progress against its plan to operationalize and bring the Grants facility online by the end of the year. We are excited to continue this progress and scale Bright Green as we prepare to meet the demand for federally-approved, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for the U.S. and international markets.”

Supply Partnership Agreement with ExtraktLAB

Concurrent with the above efforts, Bright Green entered into a supply partnership with ExtraktLAB, a manufacturer of leading-edge carbon dioxide extraction equipment primarily used by the hemp and botanical extraction industries for extraction and refinement equipment for phytocannabinoids. ExtraktLAB’s ability to deliver a fully contained operation in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices will help accelerate Bright Green’s scale-up activities in advance of forthcoming operations.

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

