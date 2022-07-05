Bright Innovation Labs Announces Appointment of New CEO and CFO

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Bright Innovation Labs Announces Appointment of Edward T. Gotch, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and Wayne T. Byrne as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Innovation Labs (“Bright,” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Edward T. Gotch, Jr. as its Chief Executive Officer and Wayne T. Byrne as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Ed is the former CEO of Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals serving the consumer care market, including products for flavors and fragrances and ingredients for food, household products and cosmetics. Ed led the organization through significant growth as CEO and culminated with the successful sale of the Company to Lanxess, a leading specialty chemical company based in Cologne, Germany, in 2021. Ed has been a key member of the Emerald Kalama Chemical leadership team since its formation in 2006 and has more than 25 years of global public and private company experience. Prior to his tenure at Emerald, Gotch served in corporate financial planning and analysis and general management roles at Emerald predecessor companies Lubrizol, Noveon, and BF Goodrich, as well as at several plant operating units of the Geon/OxyVinyls Co., in the U.S. and in Asia.

Wayne has served as CFO with Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC since 2018 and his prior experience includes EVP, CFO roles at Royal Adhesive and Sealants, Quest Specialty Chemicals, Duraline Holdings, Inc., and AGY Holding Corporation. A proven and innovative leader, Wayne has a successful track record of building global businesses in both publicly traded and private equity-sponsored organizations that have consistently generated top-quartile performance.

Ed Gotch, incoming CEO at Bright Innovation Labs, said, “Bright Innovation Labs is benefitting from a rapid growth trajectory and favorable market tailwinds. We look forward to executing on this exciting growth as we continue to serve our employees, customers and other partners.”

Wayne Byrne, incoming EVP and CFO at Bright Innovation labs, added, “Ed and I could not be more excited to join Bright Innovation Labs. Drawing on our previous experiences at personal care and chemicals businesses, we look forward to working with the rest of the team to expand on Bright’s excellent foundation and reputation for quality, innovation, and customer service.”

About Bright Innovation Labs

As one of the nation’s most diverse beauty and personal care manufacturers, Bright formulates and creates products across the entire spectrum of liquids and powders. Bright is among the largest manufacturer of reactive hair formulations in North America and serves nearly every major beauty brand in the United States and internationally.

For more information, please visit https://brightinnovationlabs.com/ or contact Evan Holmes at 949-728-8270.

