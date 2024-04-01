Successful full-year 2023 fuels revenue growth by 128%

Fourth quarter revenue increased 193% to $15.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 .

Fourth quarter gross margin increased 71% to $4.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 .

2023 revenue increased 128% to $44.5 million , compared to the full-year of 2022 .

Gross margin increased 41% to $12.8 million, compared to the full-year of 2022.

Boca Raton, FL, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Bright Mountain Media CEO, Matt Drinkwater commented on the Company’s results saying, “2023 was a transformative year for Bright Mountain Media, both financially and strategically. The addition of Big Village Insights and Deep Focus Agency has accelerated and solidified our vision for being our customers’ central nervous system for marketing. With technology, data, and creativity at our core, we continue guiding our customers through a challenging and complex marketing landscape. Looking forward, we remain focused on profitable growth by developing products and launching go-to-market strategies that capitalize on the strengths of our four unique operating companies. We are well positioned to source new opportunities, both organically and through smart M&A, to meet our customers’ needs and to drive the next wave of growth for Bright Mountain Media.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue was $15.1 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 193%, compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2022, which was driven by the Big Village Acquisition, and was partially offset by macroeconomics factors, coupled with an overall reduction in spending by some customers due to inflationary concerns, which has led to lower than normal rates and lower earnings.

Advertising technology revenue was approximately $3.3 million and digital publishing revenue was approximately $753,000. The new offerings we acquired as part of the Big Village Acquisition were consumer insights, creative services, and media services. Consumer insights revenue was approximately $8.9 million, creative services revenue was approximately $1.7 million, and media services revenue was approximately $526,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenue was $11.1 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 299%, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is a result of new costs associated with our new revenue offerings from the Big Village Acquisition, inclusive of direct salary and labor cost of approximately $2.2 million for employees that work directly on customer projects, and direct project costs of approximately $4.2 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition, $2.4 million for non-direct project cost and legacy publisher cost of $2.2 million which increased by 17%.

General and administrative expense was $6.3 million, an increase of 75%, compared to $3.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was $4.1 million, an increase of 71%, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was $5.9 million, an increase of 156%, compared to a $2.3 million net loss in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $616,000 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $694,000 in the same period of 2022. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue was $44.5 million, an increase of $25.0 million, or 128%, compared to $19.6 million for the same period of 2022, which was driven by the Big Village Acquisition, and was partially offset by macroeconomics factors, coupled with an overall reduction in spending by some customers due to inflationary concerns, which has led to lower than normal rates and lower earnings. The new offerings we acquired as part of the Big Village Acquisition were consumer insights, creative services, and media services.

Advertising technology revenue was approximately $9.5 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $4.1 million, consumer insights revenue was approximately $23.9 million, creative services revenue was approximately $5.1 million, and media services revenue was approximately $2.0 million during 2023.

Cost of revenue was $31.8 million, an increase of $21.3 million, or 203%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is a result of new costs associated with our new revenue offerings from the Big Village Acquisition, inclusive of direct salary and labor cost of approximately $7.4 million for employees that work directly on customer projects, and direct project costs of approximately $10.2 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition, $6.4 million for non-direct project cost and legacy publisher cost of $5.9 million which decreased by 2% .

General and administrative expense was $22.5 million, an increase of 59%, compared to $14.2 million in the same period of 2022.

The Company performed an assessment of its goodwill and intangible assets for the Ad Network, Owned & Operated, and Insights reporting units. The assessment indicated that the carrying value was in excess of its implied fair value for the Ad Network and Owned & Operated reporting units, resulting in an impairment charge of $14.1 million and $2.9 million for goodwill and intangibles, respectively. There was no such charge for the same period in 2022.

Gross margin was $12.8 million, an increase of 41%, compared to $9.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was $35.6 million, an increase of 338%, compared to a $8.1 million net loss in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the same period of 2022. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, and Bright Mountain, LLC. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 15,143 $ 5,160 $ 44,546 $ 19,580 Cost of revenue 11,053 2,767 31,766 10,493 Gross margin 4,090 2,393 12,780 9,087 General and administrative expenses 6,252 3,574 22,522 14,155 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles 812 — 17,070 — Loss from operations (2,974 ) (1,181 ) (26,812 ) (5,068 ) Financing (expense) income Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan — — — 1,137 Other income 22 46 437 69 Interest expense – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility- related party (2,967 ) (1,178 ) (9,142 ) (4,227 ) Interest expense – Convertible Promissory notes – related party (4 ) (6 ) (20 ) (22 ) Other interest expense (8 ) (3 ) (27 ) (14 ) Total financing (expense) (2,957 ) (1,141 ) (8,752 ) (3,057 ) Net loss before income tax (5,931 ) (2,322 ) (35,564 ) (8,125 ) Income tax provision — — — — Net loss (5,931 ) (2,322 ) (35,564 ) (8,125 ) Dividends Preferred stock dividends — (1 ) — (5 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,931 ) $ (2,323 ) $ (35,564 ) $ (8,130 ) Foreign currency translation (45 ) 51 145 105 Comprehensive loss $ (5,976 ) $ (2,272 ) $ (35,419 ) $ (8,025 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 171,301,201 149,317,722 164,845,671 149,191,057





BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,001 $ 316 Accounts receivable, net 14,679 3,585 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,057 600 Total Current Assets 19,737 4,501 Property and equipment, net 199 40 Intangible assets, net 15,234 4,510 Goodwill 7,785 19,645 Operating lease right-of-use asset 306 367 Other assets, non-current 156 137 Total Assets $ 43,417 $ 29,200 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,497 $ 10,317 Other current liabilities 3,025 1,344 Interest payable – 10% Convertible Promissory Notes – related party 39 31 Deferred revenue 4,569 737 Note payable – 10% Convertible Promissory Notes, net of discount – related party 80 68 Note payable – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility – related party (current portion) 5,592 4,860 Total Current Liabilities 30,802 17,357 Other liabilities, non-current 325 494 Note payable – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility, net of discount – related party (non-current) 58,674 25,101 Finance lease obligations, non-current 42 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 239 319 Total Liabilities 90,082 43,271 Stockholders’ Deficit Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 172,103,134 and 150,444,636 issued and 171,277,959 and 149,619,461 outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,721 1,504 Treasury stock, at cost; 825,175 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (220 ) (220 ) Additional paid-in-capital 101,405 98,797 Accumulated deficit (149,833 ) (114,269 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 262 117 Total stockholders’ deficit (46,665 ) (14,071 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 43,417 $ 29,200





BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management’s discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of the Company’s financial performance, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net loss before taxes to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance (e.g., M&A costs, income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the Company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.

We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.

A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: