Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Revenue increased 121% to $12.6 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period
- Gross margin increased 23% to $3.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period
- Quarterly brand events fuse our digital publishing with insights for greater cross selling opportunities
Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “Bright Mountain Media completed its acquisition of Big Village Insights and Big Village Agency on April 20th, 2023. The resulting company is now a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services. The addition of Big Village evolves Bright Mountain to meet and lead the current media market, transforming the company from a simple media publishing organization to a complete media solutions provider that pairs publishing, creative media, data-driven research that creates in-depth customer insights, and technology-enhanced optimization and targeting. Big Village allows Bright Mountain to refer to internal opportunities providing overlap across our varied customer bases. With this overlap, Bright Mountain can monetize existing customer relationships multiple times, creating a flywheel effect.”
Mr. Drinkwater concluded: “We believe we are now beginning to leverage the combined abilities of our advertising technology with our digital publishing businesses. Our first brand briefing event was held in June, which was a great use case study to leverage publishing and insights to create valuable media solutions to a growing customer base. Attendees of these brand events are provided access to proprietary and valuable data about the buying power and influence of younger generations. Because of increased regulatory scrutiny of data and privacy, companies across the spectrum continue to look for impactful data to understand their target audiences. We intend to leverage the platform we have built to scale to profitability and drive increased shareholder value.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
- Revenue was $12.6 million, an increase of $6.9 million or 121% compared to $5.7 million for the same period of 2022. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $11.2 million and digital publishing contributed approximately $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, with $9.2 million or 82% attributable to Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- Gross margin was $3.5 million, an increase of 23%, compared to $2.8 million in the same period of 2022. Cost of revenue increased to $9.2 million as a result of higher direct salaries and project costs associated with the acquisition of Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- General and administrative expense was $7.4 million, an increase of 114%, compared to $3.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to increased personnel and professional fees as a result of the acquisition of Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- Net loss was $6.1 million, an increase of 316%, compared to a $1.5 million net loss in the same period of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $39,000 in the same period of 2022.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
- Revenue was $14.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 54% compared to $9.2 million for the same period of 2022. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $11.7 million and digital publishing contributed approximately $2.4 million during the first half of 2023, with $9.2 million or 79% attributable to Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- Gross margin was $4.0 million, a reduction of 12%, compared to $4.5 million in the same period of 2022. Cost of revenue increased to $10.1 million as a result of higher direct salaries and project costs associated with the acquisition of Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- General and administrative expense was $10.8 million, an increase of 48%, compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to increased professional fees of $2.2 million as a result of the acquisition of Big Village’s Agency and Insights divisions.
- Net loss was $9.9 million, an increase of 176%, compared to a $3.6 million net loss in the same period of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the same period of 2022.
About Bright Mountain Media
Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big-Village Agency, BV Insights, Wild Sky Media, and Bright Mountain LC. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.
Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Revenue
|$
|12,616
|$
|5,717
|$
|14,114
|$
|9,176
|Cost of revenue
|9,162
|2,900
|10,132
|4,628
|Gross margin
|3,454
|2,817
|3,982
|4,548
|General and administrative expenses
|7,374
|3,443
|10,802
|7,293
|Loss from operations
|(3,920
|)
|(626
|)
|(6,820
|)
|(2,745
|)
|Financing (expense) income
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|—
|296
|—
|1,137
|Other income
|103
|39
|381
|39
|Interest expense – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility – related party
|(2,244
|)
|(1,160
|)
|(3,407
|)
|(1,994
|)
|Interest expense – Convertible Promissory Notes – related party
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|(11
|)
|(11
|)
|Other interest expense
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(10
|)
|(1
|)
|Total financing (expense)
|(2,151
|)
|(832
|)
|(3,047
|)
|(830
|)
|Net loss before income tax
|(6,071
|)
|(1,458
|)
|(9,867
|)
|(3,575
|)
|Income tax provision
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net loss
|(6,071
|)
|(1,458
|)
|(9,867
|)
|(3,575
|)
|Dividends
|Preferred stock dividends
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|(2
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(6,071
|)
|$
|(1,459
|)
|$
|(9,867
|)
|$
|(3,577
|)
|Foreign currency translation
|119
|17
|133
|17
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(5,952
|)
|$
|(1,442
|)
|$
|(9,734
|)
|$
|(3,560
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|166,779,390
|149,159,461
|158,291,304
|149,130,579
BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022*
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,350
|$
|316
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,225
|3,585
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,423
|600
|Total Current Assets
|19,998
|4,501
|Property and equipment, net
|214
|40
|Intangible assets, net
|19,556
|4,510
|Goodwill
|20,936
|19,645
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|338
|367
|Other assets
|187
|137
|Total Assets
|$
|61,229
|$
|29,200
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|15,202
|$
|10,317
|Other liabilities
|4,788
|1,838
|Interest payable – 10% Convertible Promissory Notes – related party
|35
|31
|Deferred revenue
|4,863
|737
|Note payable – 10% Convertible Promissory Notes, net of discount – related party
|75
|68
|Note payable – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility – related party (current portion)
|4,048
|4,860
|Total Current Liabilities
|29,011
|17,851
|Note payable – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility – net of discount, related party
|53,061
|25,101
|Operating lease liability
|276
|319
|Total Liabilities
|82,348
|43,271
|Shareholders’ Deficit
|Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|Common stock, par value 0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 172,106,629 and 150,444,636 issued and 171,281,454 and 149,619,461 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|1,721
|1,504
|Treasury stock, at cost; 825,175 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|(220
|)
|(220
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|101,266
|98,797
|Accumulated deficit
|(124,136
|)
|(114,269
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|250
|117
|Total shareholders’ deficit
|(21,119
|)
|(14,071
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit
|$
|61,229
|$
|29,200
*Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management’s discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of the Company’s financial performance, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
All of the items included in the reconciliation from net loss to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance (e.g., M&A costs, income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the Company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.
We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.
A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net loss before tax plus:
|$
|(6,071
|)
|$
|(1,458
|)
|$
|(9,867
|)
|$
|(3,575
|)
|Depreciation expense
|39
|8
|46
|12
|Amortization of intangibles
|728
|390
|1,114
|786
|Amortization of debt discount
|540
|335
|844
|615
|Other interest expense
|8
|1
|10
|1
|Interest expense – Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility and Convertible Promissory Notes – related party
|1,709
|836
|2,573
|1,396
|EBITDA
|(3,047
|)
|112
|(5,280
|)
|(765
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|33
|30
|58
|176
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|—
|(296
|)
|—
|(1,137
|)
|Non-restructuring severance expense
|114
|29
|236
|29
|Non-recurring professional fees
|685
|164
|685
|308
|Non-recurring legal fees
|359
|—
|359
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,856
|)
|$
|39
|$
|(3,942
|)
|$
|(1,389
|)
