Generative AI awareness is on the rise and Big Village plans to optimize AI opportunities to deliver to clients, investors, and shareholders.

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Big Village Insights, a global research and analytics business uncovering not just the ‘what’ but the ‘why’ behind customer behavior, has been capitalizing on the benefits of Generative AI. This technology promises to reshape the marketing and advertising landscape by unlocking its transformative potential.

Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media, commented: “Generative AI is not just another buzzword; it’s a game-changer. With its potential yet to be fully realized, it’s an exciting time for brands and advertisers willing to harness its creative and transformative power. As we continue to explore and refine the applications of Generative AI, we’re sure to witness the dawn of a new era for digital advertising and media, one filled with innovation, creativity, and unprecedented engagement.”

Generative AI has emerged as one of the most promising and revolutionary technologies on the horizon, and Big Village Insights is diving into the opportunities. The Insights business has been utilizing AI tools since 2022 and has, since then:

Performed theming and sentiment analysis on 200k comments in the first 3 quarters of 2023

Implemented a variety of tools for summarizing and querying unstructured data

Leveraged AI for content creation and marketing collateral

Begun using an AI co-pilot for coding within engineering teams

Mr. Drinkwater continued: “As we delve deeper into the realm of Generative AI, it’s clear that this technology holds the key to a future where digital advertising and media are more engaging, personalized, and effective than ever. Brands and advertisers should embrace these exciting tools but with a mindful approach…The possibilities are vast, and we are only scratching the surface.”

