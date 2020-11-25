Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bright Mountain Media Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bright Mountain Media Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Company Continues to Successfully Execute on Rollup Strategy

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2020 was highlighted by our continued revenue growth – a testament to the successful execution of our rollup strategy – with the goal of creating an industry leading digital media and advertising services platform,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “We continue to integrate Wild Sky Media post-acquisition and have been satisfied with the immense contributions their team has made to the broader organization thus far, expanding our reach into exciting new demographics through a diverse website portfolio.

“We are also exploring further potential acquisitions in what is shaping up to be a buyers market. Bright Mountain maintains a robust pipeline of potential acquisition candidates, though we will remain highly selective to ensure any target is accretive, reasonably valued and complementary to our core business.

“2020 has been a year of growth for Bright Mountain Media and I look forward to what 2021 holds. With a robust acquisition pipeline, a growing core business and a potential uplisting on the horizon – we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term,” concluded Speyer.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 grew 132% to $4.9 million, compared to revenue of $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was largely due to the acquisition of Wild Sky Media, in spite of the negative influence of COVID-19 on the digital advertising market.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to the acquisitions of MediaHouse and Wild Sky which are not reflected in the prior period expenses
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $56.6 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily non-cash, related to the impairment of goodwill from previous acquisitions.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits increased to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2020, compared with $1.0 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Cash used in operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared with cash used in operations of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include Bright Mountain, LLC, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), and Wild Sky Media including 24 owned and/or managed websites and 15 CTV apps. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]s
www.mzgroup.us

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,050,370     $ 957,013  
Accounts receivable, net     5,409,605       3,997,475  
Note receivable, net     13,646       63,812  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     702,054       752,975  
Current assets – discontinued operations           1,705  
                 
Total Current Assets     7,175,675       5,772,980  
                 
Property and equipment, net     119,912       30,666  
Website acquisition assets, net     12,789       48,928  
Intangible assets, net     12,052,337       19,610,801  
Goodwill     22,150,047       53,646,856  
Prepaid services/consulting agreements – long term     620,000       913,182  
Right of use asset     243,549       397,912  
Other assets     396,969       35,823  
Total Assets   $ 42,771,278     $ 80,457,148  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 7,605,873     $ 8,358,442  
Accrued expenses     1,933,476       3,228,328  
Accrued interest to related party     12,720       6,629  
Premium finance loan payable     16,671       179,844  
Deferred revenues     65,512       6,651  
Long term debt, current portion     1,135,000       165,163  
Operating lease liability, current portion     221,763       211,744  
Current liabilities – discontinued operations           591  
Total Current Liabilities     10,991,015       12,157,392  
                 
Long term debt to related parties, net     36,199       25,689  
Long term debt     18,588,440        
Deferred tax liability     283,213       581,440  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     21,915       198,232  
Total Liabilities     29,920,782       12,962,753  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized,                
Series A-1, 2,000,000 shares designated, 1,200,000 and 1,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     12,000       12,000  
Series B-1, 6,000,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively            
Series E, 2,500,000 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     25,000       25,000  
Series F, 4,344,017 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     43,440       43,440  
Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 114,564,060 and 100,244,312 issued and 114,013,943 and 78,063,531 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     1,145,642       1,002,444  
Additional paid-in capital     96,360,804       86,856,500  
Accumulated deficit     (83,581,144 )     (20,444,989 )
Treasury Stock at cost 550,117 shares at September 30, 2020     (1,155,246 )      
Total shareholders’ equity     12,850,496       67,494,395  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 42,771,278     $ 80,457,148  

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019     September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
                         
Revenues                                
Advertising   $ 4,894,486     $ 2,113,276     $ 9,438,612     $ 3,915,326  
                                 
Cost of revenue                                
Advertising     2,085,060       1,432,922       5,005,646       2,874,076  
Gross profit     2,809,426       680,354       4,432,966       1,041,250  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     5,493,343       2,734,203       13,860,462       4,452,490  
                                 
Loss from operations     (2,683,917 )     (2,053,849 )     (9,427,496 )     (3,411,240 )
                                 
Other income (expense)                                
Interest (expense) income, net     (251,779 )     16,234       (323,047 )     37,281  
Gain on settlement     935,408             935,408       122,500  
Impairment of assets     (53,996,544 )           (53,996,544 )      
Settlement of contingent consideration     (750,000 )           (750,000 )      
Other income (expense)           (6,993 )     (215 )     (7,902 )
Interest expense – related party     (2,045 )     (5,574 )     (6,091 )     (17,289 )
Total other (expense) income     (54,064,960 )     3,667       (54,140,489 )     134,590  
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations     (56,748,877 )     (2,050,182 )     (63,567,985 )     (3,276,650 )
                                 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations           13,649             (174,021 )
                                 
Net loss before tax     (56,748,877 )     (2,036,533 )     (63,567,985 )     (3,450,671 )
                                 
Income tax benefit     177,089             431,830        
                                 
Net Loss     (56,571,788 )     (2,036,533 )     (63,136,155 )     (3,450,671 )
                                 
Preferred stock dividends                                
Series A, Series E, and Series F preferred stock     (180,122 )     (52,682 )     (447,369 )     (201,484 )
                                 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (56,751,910 )   $ (2,089,215 )   $ (63,583,524 )   $ (3,652,155 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss for continuing operations per share   $ (0.51 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.05 )
Basic and diluted net income (loss) for discontinued operations per share   $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ (0.00 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share   $ (0.51 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.05 )
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted     110,995,809       64,267,465       108,099,730       66,485,230  

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (63,136,155 )   $ (3,450,671 )
Add back: loss attributable to discontinued operations           174,021  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:                
Depreciation     29,616       5,613  
Amortization of debt discount     10,510       10,472  
Amortization     3,289,330       120,668  
Impairment of tradename           20,800  
Impairment of goodwill     42,444,971        
Impairment of intangibles     11,551,573        
Gain on settlement     (935,408 )     (122,500 )
Stock option compensation expense     129,105       29,074  
Stock issued for services rendered     92,218       32,250  
Non-cash finance fee     275,000        
Non-cash settlement of contingent consideration     750,000        
Change in deferred taxes     (431,830 )      
Provision for bad debt     287,068       29,338  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,193,666       (808,812 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     536,920       482,979  
Prepaid services/consulting agreements     293,182        
Other assets     263,836       (17,369 )
Right of use asset and lease liability     (11,935 )      
Accounts payable     (1,674,722 )     1,078,205  
Accrued expenses     53,950       1,070,498  
Accrued interest – related party     6,091       3,213  
Deferred revenues     25,528       (4,163 )
Net cash (used in) continuing operations for operating activities     (4,957,486 )     (1,346,384 )
Net cash (used in) discontinued operations           (155,739 )
Net cash (used in) operating activities     (4,957,486 )     (1,502,123 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (4,055 )     (8,746 )
Cash received in acquisition           603,744  
Principal collected on notes receivable           77,500  
Notes receivable funded           (1,156,887 )
Cash acquired from Wild Sky     1,357,669        
Cash paid for website acquisition           (8,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     1,353,614       (492,389 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net     3,586,148       1,651,410  
Payments of premium finance loan payable     (163,173 )     (89,154 )
Dividend payments     (235,129 )     (201,847 )
Principal payments received for notes receivable     44,583        
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock           250,000  
Principal payment on notes payable     464,800       (64,681 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,697,229       1,545,728  
                 
Impact on foreign exchange rates on cash           9,818  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets related to continuing operations     93,357       (438,966 )
Net (decrease) in cash related to discontinued operations           (15,971 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     93,357       (454,937 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period     957,013       1,042,457  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,050,370     $ 587,520  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.