Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bright Peak Therapeutics Appoints Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Bright Peak Therapeutics Appoints Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN DIEGO and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bright Peak Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation cytokine immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it has appointed Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gandhi is a distinguished physician-scientist with a focus on cancer immunotherapy and early drug development, and currently serves as the Director of the Clinical Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI).

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Gandhi to the Board. She is a renowned immuno-oncologist and widely recognized as a clinical investigator for her track record of bringing important medical breakthroughs to patients,” said Fredrik Wiklund, President and CEO of Bright Peak Therapeutics. “Her clinical insights and development experience will be highly valuable to Bright Peak as we continue to advance our emerging product portfolio. We look forward to working with her.”

“I’m delighted to join Bright Peak as a Board member and I look forward to working with the other Directors and the company’s executive leadership to contribute to Bright Peak’s mission of bringing innovative cytokine immunotherapies to patients,” said Dr. Gandhi.   

Dr. Leena Gandhi received her Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley and her M.D. from New York University prior to completing postgraduate training at Massachusetts General Hospital and at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was a thoracic oncologist working in Early Drug Development at DFCI until 2016 when she moved to NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center to serve as the Director of Thoracic Medical Oncology. She has focused her research on novel drug development and biomarkers for selection in lung cancer with a particular focus on immuno-oncology. She led pivotal studies demonstrating the utility of PDL1 as a biomarker for efficacy of anti-PD1 agents in lung cancer and studies demonstrating the value of combining immunotherapy and chemotherapy in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. She served as Vice President of Immuno-Oncology Development at Eli Lilly leading the development of novel immuno-oncology agents across cancer types and returned to DFCI in 2020 as the Director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation, an integrated clinical/translational research center that brings together specialized cancer expertise to develop and conduct innovative early phase clinical trials spanning multiple malignancies.

About Bright Peak Therapeutics

Bright Peak is a privately held biotechnology company based in San Diego, USA and Basel, Switzerland dedicated to creating next-generation cytokine immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Bright Peak is pioneering a novel technology to chemically synthesize and conjugate enhanced cytokines to a diverse array of molecules, such as monoclonal antibodies, creating a novel class of “Bright Peak Immunocytokines”. Bright Peak is funded by a syndicate of leading healthcare investors.

Contact: 
info@brightpeaktx.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.