BrightInsight Launches Digital Disease Management Solution for Biopharma and Medtech at BIO 2022

BrightInsight Launches Digital Disease Management Solution The BrightInsight Disease Management Solution is a configurable suite of digital applications that includes a Patient App, Analytics Dashboards and Healthcare Provider Interfaces. The Disease Management Solution, built on the compliant BrightInsight® Platform on Google Cloud, meets biopharma and medtech customers’ core needs out-of-the-box to support the highest regulated digital health Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) classifications, engage patients and providers with the aim of improving outcomes, and provide actionable data insights so customers can rapidly iterate and optimize their digital health products.

BIO 2022 Booth #2637, SAN DIEGO and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today at BIO 2022 the launch of its Disease Management Solution. This configurable suite of digital applications includes a Patient App, Analytics Dashboards and Healthcare Provider Interfaces. The Disease Management Solution, built on the compliant BrightInsight® Platform on Google Cloud, meets biopharma and medtech customers’ core needs out-of-the-box to support the highest regulated digital health Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) classifications, engage patients and providers with the aim of improving outcomes, and provide actionable data insights so customers can rapidly iterate and optimize their digital health products.

“We developed the BrightInsight Disease Management Solution to enable biopharma and medtech to accelerate time to market for SaMD and regulated digital solutions. Now, biopharma and medtech companies can configure our flexible, comprehensive solution to develop unique and highly differentiated digital offerings to transform how patients manage their conditions,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder. “Leveraging our Disease Management Solution, our clients can harness real-world data to demonstrate treatment value, differentiate their therapies and ultimately increase revenue. They are building regulated patient apps that support the patient care journey, including therapy administration guidance and tracking, ongoing disease monitoring, medication reminders, and communication with healthcare providers.“

Several market dynamics are driving biopharma’s increased digital adoption. Growing competition is applying pressure on drug pricing as the cost of drug development increases. Poor therapy adherence costs the industry over $600 billion per year, globally. Even before the COVID Pandemic, consumers were, demanding seamless digital experiences from providers. Perhaps most importantly, industry observers predict that blockbuster drugs will decline as personalized and precision treatments with digital components and non-pharmaceutical digital therapeutics will transform the biopharma market.1

“The biopharma industry is leveraging data and digital to accelerate drug development, improve therapy adherence and persistence, and enhance the patient journey, driving explosive growth in the regulated digital health market, which is expected to be a $56 billion global market by 20252,” said Karl Hick, former Chief Digital and Information Officer, Takeda, and member, BrightInsight Advisory Council. “For biopharma to build and launch regulated digital solutions efficiently and effectively, it will become critical to engage partners like BrightInsight with the experience, robust Professional Services, and proven platform and solutions to ensure speed to market in a compliant manner, at scale.”

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other company and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

