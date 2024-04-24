SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrightInsight, Inc . , the trusted partner and de-facto platform driving value for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions, is thrilled to announce it has been named to Newsweek’s list of The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This recognition comes on the heels of BrightInsight being named to Forbes 2024 List of America’s Best Startup Employers earlier this month.

The prestigious World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking includes the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment.

The top list is based on three key pillars, financial performance, impact and online engagement. For each category, Statistica analyzed data from a range of sources assessing each company’s financial strength, expertise of the leadership team and quality of its product or service as well as engagement by users.

BrightInsight has excelled across these three categories since its inception:

Financial Performance : BrightInsight made the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the second year in row. Winners were selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, with BrightInsight ranking at number 307 with 431% revenue growth.

: BrightInsight made the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the second year in row. Winners were selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, with BrightInsight ranking at number 307 with 431% revenue growth. Impact : The company has invested heavily in its technology to deliver industry-leading scalability, functionality, configurability, speed, compliance and global availability. The BrightInsight Platform now includes mobile capabilities which enable our biopharma customers to build, configure, localize and optimize patient companion apps at scale, in a rapid and cost-effective manner. These companion apps combined with BrightInsight’s analytics offering and out-of-the-box data dashboards enable biopharma companies to capture real-world data that has never existed before to drive impact, including improving first-fill conversion, reducing churn off therapy, enhancing treatment administration to increase adherence and more.

: The company has invested heavily in its technology to deliver industry-leading scalability, functionality, configurability, speed, compliance and global availability. The BrightInsight Platform now includes mobile capabilities which enable our biopharma customers to build, configure, localize and optimize patient companion apps at scale, in a rapid and cost-effective manner. These companion apps combined with BrightInsight’s analytics offering and out-of-the-box data dashboards enable biopharma companies to capture real-world data that has never existed before to drive impact, including improving first-fill conversion, reducing churn off therapy, enhancing treatment administration to increase adherence and more. Online Engagement: BrightInsight has been recognized year over year with multiple awards from leading organizations including Forbes, Frost & Sullivan, CB Insights, Deloitte and others. Our global, omnichannel thought leadership program includes our Digital Health C-suite Series where we interview some of the world’s foremost health and tech leaders, and regularly contribute articles in Forbes and Nasdaq covering the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in digital health. In turn, our social media communities continue to grow and see engagement rates that are double the industry average.

“Being recognized as one of Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 is a testament to the dedication of our team to develop our best-in-class SaaS platform, drive meaningful awareness and engagement in the market, and ultimately demonstrate healthy financial performance,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and co-founder, BrightInsight. “I’m very proud of our team and what we have built. As digital health companies are increasingly under pressure to demonstrate clear ROI of their solutions, this latest recognition underscores BrightInsight’s value proposition for biopharma companies pursuing digital initiatives to improve the patient experience and outcomes.”

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT

BrightInsight is the trusted partner and de-facto platform for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, we offer the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. Our cloud-based platform is the foundation for companion apps, algorithms, connected combination products, healthcare provider interfaces and other Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). Our customers partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies in their largest markets and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

