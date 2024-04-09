LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024, prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here.

BrightSpring will also participate at the upcoming Bank of America 2024 Health Care Conference. Company management will present on Wednesday, May 15, at 9:20 a.m. PT. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Event & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s high-quality and impactful pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health services, and through its skilled and dedicated employees, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit www.brightspringhealth.com.

