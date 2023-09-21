NEW YORK and LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced that it has acquired Douglas Products and Packaging Company, LLC (“Douglas” or the “Company”), a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets. Brightstar will partner with CEO Wes Long and Douglas’ management team to grow and expand operations. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

For more than 100 years, Douglas has helped protect food, property and quality of life. Through two highly recognizable brands, ProFume and Vikane, Douglas provides solutions to mitigate endemic pest problems that otherwise disrupt fundamental consumer and industrial needs including essential food and commodities processing, housing, shipping, and transportation.

“Douglas’ dedicated team and steadfast commitment to environmental and regulatory stewardship of their mission-critical products fit perfectly with Brightstar’s core values,” said Bruce Roberson, President and COO of Brightstar. “We are excited about the Company’s next stage of growth that includes potential expansion of new use cases across both its core markets and new geographies.”

“Partnering with Brightstar will be a transformative step for us,” said Wes Long, CEO of Douglas. “We believe that Brightstar’s industry relationships and operationally intensive model will enhance our ability to create a platform for growth as we continue to focus on providing quality solutions, expertise and support for our customers.”

“We are impressed by Douglas’ strong financial track record and its position as an environmentally responsible market leader providing critical and differentiated solutions to its agricultural and pest control customers,” said Andrew Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Brightstar. “We look forward to working closely with Wes and his team as they execute on both organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

Douglas was advised by legal advisor Ropes & Gray LLP and financial advisor Evercore. Brightstar was advised by legal advisor Kirkland & Ellis LLP and financial advisors BMO Capital Markets Corp.

About Douglas Products

Douglas Products is a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets. For more than 100 years, Douglas has partnered with customers who seek to build and protect mutually beneficial business value. Douglas creates quality solutions backed by expertise in training, stewardship, regulatory affairs and industry support. For more information, please visit https://douglasproducts.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in closely held family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

Media Contact:

Craig Thomas

cthomas@brightstarcp.com

917.312.0134