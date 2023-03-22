Award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders leveraging the supply chain for competitive advantage

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrillDog , the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), announces that CEO and Founder, Sam Polakoff, has been selected as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) 2023 Pros to Know winner. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Sam wins because he brings five decades of supply chain experience, helped design one of America’s earliest transportation management systems (TMS) in the late 1980s, and has never stopped innovating.

“I am so excited about being named a Provider Pros to Know and for the recognition for BrillDog,” says Sam Polakoff, CEO and Founder, BrillDog. “BrillDog is disrupting the industry as no other integrated supply chain solution is available for SMBs. The BrillDog solution will empower SMBs to control their supply chain operations better and move them forward in this volatile and complex market.”

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

Sam understands that SMBs face many of the same supply chain issues as large companies – supply outages, labor shortages, tight transportation capacity, port congestion, etc. That’s why he created the BrillDog Supply Chain Management System. It encompasses product sourcing, transportation management, mode optimization, procurement, analytics, and inventory/network optimization – all things large enterprise supply chain systems offer big companies. The initial offering is a freemium version, which will help SMBs better compete against larger enterprises.

For Sam’s entire career at Nexterus (sister company of BrillDog), Sam has been the champion of the little guy. He has learned what big companies are doing and is now bringing affordable, scalable solutions to smaller businesses so they can better compete and thrive in the industry. The BrillDog solution is a self-serve platform with a fun experience – Sam knows manual procedures can be painful. So, the BrillDog solution automates these supply chain operations and makes them fun.

In his spare time, Sam enjoys family time, playing bad golf, long walks on the nature trail with his dog, and writing. He is the award-winning author of thrillers, Hiatus, Shaman, and Escaping Mercy, the 2022 winner of an American Fiction Award for Medical Thrillers. His fourth novel, An Inch from Oblivion, will be available in April 2023. Sam also wrote a children’s book entitled “A Christmas Tale,” 100% of the proceeds support glaucoma research and education.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that manages supply chain processes and data. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, management, and analysis. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. For more information, visit BrillDog.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to LINK and LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

