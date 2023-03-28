The digital-first jewelry retailer will open in the heart of one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods

Brilliant Earth Opens New Showroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Brilliant Earth Opens New Showroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 27th showroom. The new showroom on bustling North 6th Street in Williamsburg is the Company’s second New York City location, boasting one of the brand’s largest retail browsing areas with six appointment stations for private consultations.

“We’ve had our eye on Williamsburg for some time, and we are excited to be part of this thriving community,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “Our retail expansion allows us to continue broadening our reach and sharing our brand’s mission for ethical and responsibly sourced fine jewelry.”

The 3,000-square-foot loft-style space is located on the second floor of a historic building. The architectural elements include open ceilings with exposed beams and skylights that allow natural light into the space. The vibrant neighborhood is home to some of New York City’s best restaurants, cafes and boutiques, and sought-after real estate, making it a perfect destination for Gen Z and Millennials.

With personalization being a must-have for self-expression and gifting, the brand has introduced new name plate necklaces, Zodiac pendants and offers a broad selection of customizable fine jewelry pieces. Always on trend, selections include stacking rings, layering pieces in mixed metals and coveted heart-shaped diamonds set in tennis bracelets, earrings, pendants and rings.

Brilliant Earth offers a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry specialists supported by innovative online capabilities, including product visualization, design-your-own ring and ring-stacking options, allowing customers to shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want, in-person or online.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Del Rico

Director of Communications, Brilliant Earth

Victoria.Delrico@BrilliantEarth.com

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 27 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/913816a2-8d99-4c1b-8ab6-2c33580113f6