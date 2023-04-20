Brilliant Earth Opens New Showroom in Pasadena Brilliant Earth Opens New Showroom in Pasadena

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 29th showroom. Located in Pasadena’s beloved One Colorado shopping district, a city block of charming open-air shopping and dining, the new showroom offers customers a chance to shop sustainable and stylish fine jewelry.

“We are thrilled to open our new Pasadena showroom in this historic part of the city, and to offer customers a seamless omni-channel approach to shopping,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “Our fourth showroom in Southern California invites customers to experience our product with knowledgeable jewelry specialists, purchasing lasting pieces they can feel good about wearing, without ever compromising between quality and conscience.”

The ground floor showroom is located in one of the center’s early 1900s charming historic buildings that house a curated mix of creative office spaces, specialty retailers, restaurants and an upscale boutique cinema in the heart of Old Pasadena.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brilliant Earth to One Colorado. The new store is the perfect addition to our collection of best-in-class lifestyle, retail, and dining establishments,” said Peter Maggio, Senior Vice President Leasing, ShopCore Properties, owner and manager of One Colorado.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Brilliant Earth has expanded its personalization category. Celebrate mom’s style with customizable and meaningful jewelry gifts, from engravable medallions to birthstone pendants and beyond.

Customers can shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want, in-person or online. Brilliant Earth offers a one-on-one experience with jewelry specialists supported by online capabilities, including product visualization, design-your-own ring and ring-stacking options.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Del Rico

Director of Communications, Brilliant Earth

Victoria.Delrico@BrilliantEarth.com

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 29 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About One Colorado

Historic beauty and modern style make One Colorado a unique and unforgettable shopping and dining destination in the heart of Old Pasadena. Whether you enjoy sophisticated shopping, dining, or entertainment, One Colorado has something for everyone with over 243,508 square feet of charming retail and dining options. One Colorado is home to thriving retailers like Aesop, Allbirds, Anthropologie, Nike by Pasadena, Patagonia, Rothy’s, and Sephora, as well as exceptional dining such as Sushi Roku, Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery, Salt & Straw, Il Fornaio and many more. The Dining District at Union Street and Fair Oaks Avenue features a curated mix of new food concepts and casual dining, including Main Chick, Paper Rice, and Tacos 1986. Join our signature events amongst the historic Victorian brick buildings, open-air courtyards and alleys offering exclusive opportunities for memorable movies under the stars, lively summer concerts, and unparalleled backdrops for photos. Discover One Colorado, where something wonderful is waiting – just for you.

About ShopCore Properties

ShopCore, a Blackstone real estate portfolio company, is a vertically integrated company with internalized leasing, development, property management, legal, accounting, and asset management functions. Currently, ShopCore leases and manages more than 100 shopping centers, comprising nearly 20 million square feet across 18 states. For more information, visit shopcore.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feb1fff0-ca9c-4887-832e-eaeb317c8a79