Ethical fine jewelry retailer continues successful growth in ground floor locations

Brilliant Earth, Fairfax Virginia Brilliant Earth Expands Ground Floor Showroom Portfolio with Opening of Four New Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, announced today the opening of four new ground floor showrooms. The Company continues to expand its retail footprint to bring customers more access to its physical retail shopping experience. These showrooms, located in Fairfax, VA, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, and Walnut Creek, CA, bring Brilliant Earth’s total showroom count to 34 locations across the country.

“Showrooms are a key component of our omnichannel strategy, and we’re thrilled to be opening four new ground floor locations, three in metro areas where we currently have a presence and one in new markets for the brand,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “These ground floor locations represent the continued evolution of our retail concepts, and will seamlessly welcome walk-in customers, as well as accommodate our appointment-driven model, encouraging all to explore our exquisite assortment of bridal and fine jewelry. Our showrooms provide joyful spaces that showcase the hallmark craftsmanship and distinctive designs that set Brilliant Earth apart. We look forward to serving our customers and becoming an integral part of these vibrant neighborhoods.”

The new ground floor showrooms include:

Fairfax, Virginia : Opened in May, at 2905 District Avenue in the innovative Mosaic District. Mosaic is a dynamic and bustling mixed-use development that includes an array of shops, dining options, entertainment venues, and lively atmosphere. This marks the Company’s first location in Virginia, and is a further expansion of the brand’s presence in the DC area, augmenting the Georgetown and Bethesda showrooms.

: Opened in May, at 2905 District Avenue in the innovative Mosaic District. Mosaic is a dynamic and bustling mixed-use development that includes an array of shops, dining options, entertainment venues, and lively atmosphere. This marks the Company’s first location in Virginia, and is a further expansion of the brand’s presence in the DC area, augmenting the Georgetown and Bethesda showrooms. Chicago, Illinois : Opened in June, at 1024 W Randolph Street in Fulton Market. Fulton Market is known for its vibrant food scene and thriving business community, and is home to stylish restaurants, high-end apartment and office buildings, and boutiques.

: Opened in June, at 1024 W Randolph Street in Fulton Market. Fulton Market is known for its vibrant food scene and thriving business community, and is home to stylish restaurants, high-end apartment and office buildings, and boutiques. Miami, Florida : Opening this summer at 3008 Grand Avenue in the vibrant Coconut Grove area, this marks the brand’s second location in Florida. Offering a unique blend of sophistication and relaxed ambiance, Coconut Grove attracts both residents and tourists, appealing to the Company’s core demographic with its lively cultural and arts scene, boutique shopping, and eclectic restaurants.

: Opening this summer at 3008 Grand Avenue in the vibrant Coconut Grove area, this marks the brand’s second location in Florida. Offering a unique blend of sophistication and relaxed ambiance, Coconut Grove attracts both residents and tourists, appealing to the Company’s core demographic with its lively cultural and arts scene, boutique shopping, and eclectic restaurants. Walnut Creek, California: Opening this summer at 1275 Broadway Plaza, as Brilliant Earth’s third location in the Bay Area, joining the existing San Francisco and Palo Alto locations. With its strong co-tenancy of like-minded brands, Broadway Plaza offers a premiere destination for fashion-forward customers seeking a sophisticated shopping scene, diverse dining, and strong sense of community.

The showrooms offer a one-on-one, curated, and intimate experience guided by expert jewelry specialists inviting both appointments and walk-in customers into elegant environments. Brilliant Earth’s investment in physical retail furthers their strategy to optimize the brand’s omnichannel vision, including a dynamic site experience featuring tech-enabled tools such as product visualization, virtual try-on, and create-your-own ring.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 34 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

