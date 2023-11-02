RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, today announced the authorization of a new share repurchase program.

On November 2, 2023, the Brink’s Board of Directors approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization expiring on December 31, 2025.

Mark Eubanks, president and CEO, said: “Given our strong recent performance and outlook for the future, the Brink’s Board of Directors has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program, double the size of our last two programs. The size of the program aligns with the expected increase in our free cash flow generation as we accelerate progress on our strategic objectives. The authorization allows us to continue to return capital to shareholders as a meaningful part of our capital allocation framework designed to maximize shareholder value creation.”

The new program is in addition to the existing share repurchase program expiring December 31, 2023, that had $180 million in capacity as of June 30, 2023.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

This release contains forward-looking information. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “target” “project,” “predict,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, information regarding expected free cash flow generation and strategic priorities and initiatives.

Forward-looking information in this document is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult to predict or quantify, and which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those that are anticipated. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: our ability to improve profitability and execute further cost and operational improvement and efficiencies in our core businesses; our ability to improve service levels and quality in our core businesses; market volatility and commodity price fluctuations; general economic issues, including supply chain disruptions, fuel price increases, changes in interest rates, and interest rate increases; seasonality, pricing and other competitive industry factors; investment in information technology (“IT”) and its impact on revenue and profit growth; our ability to maintain an effective IT infrastructure and safeguard confidential information, including from a cybersecurity incident; our ability to effectively develop and implement solutions for our customers; risks associated with operating in foreign countries, including changing political, labor and economic conditions (including political conflict or unrest), regulatory issues (including the imposition of international sanctions, including by the U.S. government), military conflicts (including but not limited to the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, as well as the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), currency restrictions and devaluations, restrictions on and cost of repatriating earnings and capital, impact on the Company’s financial results as a result of jurisdictions determined to be highly inflationary, and restrictive government actions, including nationalization; labor issues, including labor shortages negotiations with organized labor and work stoppages; pandemics (including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related impact to and restrictions on the actions of businesses and consumers, including suppliers and customers), acts of terrorism, strikes or other extraordinary events that negatively affect global or regional cash commerce; the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to identify, evaluate and complete acquisitions and other strategic transactions and to successfully integrate acquired companies; costs related to dispositions and product or market exits; our ability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage, positions taken by insurers relative to claims and the financial condition of insurers; safety and security performance and loss experience; employee and environmental liabilities in connection with former coal operations, including black lung claims; the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on legacy liabilities and ongoing operations; funding requirements, accounting treatment, and investment performance of our pension plans, the VEBA and other employee benefits; changes to estimated liabilities and assets in actuarial assumptions; the nature of hedging relationships and counterparty risk; access to the capital and credit markets; our ability to realize deferred tax assets; the outcome of pending and future claims, litigation, and administrative proceedings; public perception of our business, reputation and brand; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations.

This list of risks, uncertainties and contingencies is not intended to be exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and in related disclosures in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information included in this document is representative only as of the date of this document and The Brink’s Company undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in this document.