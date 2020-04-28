Brink’s Announces Change of Annual Meeting Location

RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company today announced that it has changed the location of its 2020 annual shareholder meeting to the company’s U.S. operations headquarters at 555 Dividend Drive, Coppell, Texas. The meeting will be held at the same time, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT, as presented in the company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is included in proxy materials distributed to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020. Due to closures as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting will not be held at Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square, as previously planned.

To ensure the health and safety of the company’s shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the board of directors and management strongly encourage all shareholders to access the meeting via a live telecast, rather than attend the meeting in person. Instructions for accessing the telecast are provided below and are available on the company’s website at http://investors.brinks.com/2020annualmeetingmaterials/default.aspx .

Shareholders will not be able to vote through the telecast, nor participate actively. Brink’s recommends shareholders vote by completing and returning the proxy card included with the proxy materials, or by using their broker, bank or other nominee’s voting instruction form. Shareholders can also vote on the internet by following the instructions on their proxy card. Shareholders of record may attend the meeting and revoke their proxy at any time before it is voted. Brink’s strongly encourages shareholders to consider safety first over attending the meeting in person. The procedure for the 2020 meeting has been developed in response to current circumstances and no decision has been made to follow this procedure in future years.

To participate on the telecast of the annual meeting, shareholders must pre-register at https://ems8.intellor.com?do=register&t=1&p=825592 to receive a dial-in number and a personalized access code. Participants should plan to call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

