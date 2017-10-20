Breaking News
Home / Top News / Brink’s Closes Senior Notes Offering and Credit Facility

Brink’s Closes Senior Notes Offering and Credit Facility

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today announced that it has closed its previously announced 10-year senior unsecured notes offering in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million.  The notes were priced at par with an annual interest rate of 4.625% and will mature in October 2027. Brink’s also announced the closing of a $1.5 billion credit facility that includes a $1.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility and a $500 million senior secured term loan A. Loans under the revolver and term loan mature in 2022 and interest rates float based on a consolidated net leverage grid.

Proceeds from the notes and the credit facility are expected to be used to repay certain existing indebtedness and certain fees and expenses related to the closing of the transactions. Remaining net proceeds are expected to be used for working capital needs, capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the world’s premier provider of secure logistics and security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), international transportation of valuables, and payment services.  Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please call 804-289-9709.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking information. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and “estimate,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, may identify such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to the proposed use of proceeds from the notes offering and credit facility.  Forward-looking information in this release is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult to predict or quantify, and which could cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those that are anticipated. These and other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2016 and in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The forward-looking information included in this release is representative only as of the date of this document and The Brink’s Company undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in this document.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.