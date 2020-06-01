Brinks Home Security Announces New Addition To Senior Leadership Team

Sales and technology leader, Dinesh Kalwani, to drive next stage of sales innovation at Brinks Home Security

DALLAS, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security TM), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced that Dinesh Kalwani has joined the Company as Senior Vice President Sales Operations and Business Intelligence, effective June 1, 2020.

“Dinesh is an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said William Niles, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home Security. “As a proven leader with deep expertise in developing sales strategies that scale, combined with a strong background in data analytics and business process optimization, I am confident Dinesh has the skillset and vision to effectively execute against our go-forward strategic plan and propel future growth.”

Mr. Kalwani joins Brinks Home Security with over 12 years of sales and customer operations experience in software, logistics, and IOT enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Kalwani was Vice President of Business Intelligence and Systems at Omnitracs, LLC, where he served in various capacities including leading sales operations, solutions engineering, customer support, and strategic programs. Prior to this, he managed sales effectiveness, business development, and commercial strategy projects at US Foods, BarcodesInc, and ZS Associates. He began his career as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. Dinesh completed his undergraduate education at the University of Virginia and received his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 841,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

