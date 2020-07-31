Brinks Home Security™ to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

Breaking News
DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as Brinks Home Security™, (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) will issue a press release to report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020.  The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 PM ET, in which management will provide an update on Brinks Home Security’s financial results as well as other matters impacting the business, including the Company’s continued response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Participating on the call will be Brinks Home Security’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, William Niles, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Fred Graffam.

To access the call please dial (833) 712-2984 from the United States, or (602) 563-8728 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 6466857. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can be accessed through August 13, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 6466857.

This call will also be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Brinks Home Security’s Investor Relations Website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America.  Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 935,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

   Contact:
   Erica Bartsch
   Sloane & Company
   212-446-1875
   [email protected]

 

