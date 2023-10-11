RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is not in discussions about a possible strategic transaction with NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).
About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.
|Contact:
Investor Relations
|BRINK’S CORPORATE
The Brink’s Company
1801 Bayberry Court
Richmond, VA 23226-8100 USA
